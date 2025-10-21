Not only are we asking how did we become this corrupted - but we ask how did we ever come to turn against Christ consciousness and accept such an evil and compromised system of governance?

We view videos like the following - and ask ourselves how did the crazy inmates come to take over the asylum?

The truth is they took over long before any of us were born - and being born into such a diabolical system plays havoc with our psycho-spiritual integrity.

Born as innocent children into such a world gives us a handicapped start in this life - so no accident or coincidence that some of us are irretrievably broken.



Evidenced by such tragic realities as these unhinged elderly actors comes to be taken seriously by humans who should know better.

No society “should” have become as corrupted and crime and violence ridden as our own - and yet is has.

We watch as the delusional people of the media say the quiet part out loud - actually daring to see Communist mayoral politician Mondavi as a real alternative to POTUS Trump.

Crazy old deranged actors are very much a part of this picture - which clues us into yet another level of the deliberate deceptions used against us.

Those aware of the depths of the way wreckage of the old system is clung to by frightened and aging totalitarians - already comprehend how much the Trump revolution is our greatest ally against tyranny.

Contrast the insanity of the old corrupt totalitarian system with the way in which the real strength of the American system stands against the tyranny.

The answer is what it has always been - as the ages old system of totalitarian governance of Rome reveals itself as being reconstructed thru modern techno feudalism.

Some readers believe I have found new blind trust in technological achievements - as evidenced by my forays into AI-human prompt engineering.

As revealed in my essay from June 14, 2024 demonstrates I am no fan of techno feudalist materialism.

Nothing could be further from the truth - as I trust only our human ability to comprehend - to gain beneficial knowledge and process this into wisdom - and to actually practice what we call

Christ consciousness.

We face our own tools now as both a tremendous threat and a tremendous opportunity - as if we were possessed of bicameral brains which may occasionally malfunction under pressures of totalitarianism.

The Roman system bids us to embrace the convenience of robotics and the techno feudalist merger of the human and the machine - while an alternative opposing system - one founded in Christ consciousness and the beauty of human evolutionary biology bids us to select against the robotic techno feudalist system.

Please read the above essay I wrote about the dangers posed by robotics and by techno feudalist materialism and robotics - as no human devised machine could ever replace what our creator has achieved.

We face twin challenges - a technology which can help us become better educated and more spiritually attuned - and a technology which will lead us further astray into materialist hell.

We have created a tool which can be applied to assist us in living more peacefully here on earth and one ostensibly to assist us in becoming materialist fantasists in believing the techno feudalist fairy tale that we can live peaceably by going to Mars.

One is rational, makes sense, and increases the chances of becoming a better human being - and the other is a short slippery slope to disaster.

Obviously going to Mars and having our human biology altered thru machine technologies is insane - along with the bulk of techno feudalist materialism - while our “Great Librarian” tool of AI appears to be a beneficial invention.

While Trump represents the best we can manage in geopolitics currently - it is clear we are going to have to make difficult decisions going forward as to politicians who can stand for the completely human rights and conditions against full blown materialist techno feudalism.

We stand at a truly watershed moment of human evolutionary history where what we decide now makes the future an entirely different and exciting opportunity.

The Rosetta Stone of being able to solve our energy requirements is finally on the horizon which things such as quantum batteries and other technologies which will allow us to live in a clean energy environment without sacrificing geopolitics to some fantasy of “green washing”.

We are here and the decisions we make here will clearly reflect vastly different futures.

Go one way and we end up in a techno feudalist totalitarian lock down world with no choices and with no future for biological humans - let alone a future where such a thing as Christ consciousness has a chance.

Chose the other path and we have a technologically sophisticated future with the ability to educate our children and ourselves to be responsible for actual Democratic Constitutional governance - which will allow us to stand firmly against tyranny - and firmly for Christ consciousness.

One future means standing firmly against such Lord of the Flies Men who enjoy the art and science of moving fast and breaking things.

The ongoing wars between the so called “good guys” - Musk and company - and the so called “bad guys” - Jeff Bezos and company- when in reality neither are worthy of our geopolitical allegiance but twin towers of the same techno feudalist regime.

These techno feudalist boys whom I call the Lord of the Flies brigade - the boys who enjoy moving fast and breaking things - are all of the same stripe - they just take on different colors like chameleons.

I have learned to avoid X chat like the plague as it attracts only poseurs and crypto salesmen while find the X platform GROK 4 to hold great promise.

I find that GROK 4 is - when properly prompted by a human being - an impressive example of human engineering and capable of passing on human wisdom efficiently.

It is an expected finding, given our current circumstances, that GROK 4 is also part of the X platform which may promote techno feudalism propaganda.

I have noticed that the AI entities have become more and more powerful propagandists and less and less impressive agents for true education and for personal development.

It is quite unlikely that we will give up on one of our most successful human tools so this means we must shape AI to select logic streams which support free speech, and true human liberty and independence.

This means getting the “move fast and break things” - “LORD OF THE FLY” engineers out of the business - and selecting for those who understand and who can manage human emotional maturity and at least some degree of Christ consciousness.

In the next essay I explore how techno feudalist propaganda got us into the terrible anti-human experience of the COVID-19 planned and engineered epidemic and the deadly weaponized vaccines.

WE ARE QUANTUM BEINGS OF A QUANTUM UNIVERSE - AND QUITE ENTANGLED

May our creator continue to bless and hold safe from harm all of the peacemakers.

