THE SYSTEM IS THE PROBLEM - BUT THE SYSTEM CANNOT BE THREATENED

Very few individuals had the opportunity to appreciated the real zinger in the movie GLASS ONION - which means they missed the entire point.

Here I share a post from over two years ago - February 23, 2023 - which feels now - like it happened over a century ago.

People are so indoctrinated to believe the system which runs our civilizations is a good one - beneficial to ourselves and to all mankind - they quite literally cannot imagine an alternative.

Even when the system is so corrupt, so rotten to the core - so clearly not beneficial to anyone - the average person wants to believe that the system is in place to protect and to defend their best interests.

So desperately does the mind of the average citizen associate their personal well being with the health and well being of the system - they will defend the system even when they know how rotten and corrupt it is.

So entrenched is the propaganda which supports the system that built in defense mechanisms kick in to instantly attack and to destroy those who would dare to attack it.

This is the real matrix - an ideology so prevalent and so driven by fear - that the matrix will have most individuals defending the system with a vengeance against all attackers.

The nanny state system has built in services - social security, welfare, and other entitlements which are easily used to scare citizens into compliance.

Keeping citizens poor and powerless - but dependent on government entitlements - helps ensure knee jerk defense of the system when it is attacked.

The defense mechanics are the defenders of the matrix - and make up a smoke screen to fool the average citizen into compliance.

Since citizens are socialized to comply from early childhood - psychologically fooled into accepting the fake - there is little if any incentive for anyone to do anything other than accept the status quo.

Even the idea that there is a system to be fought against becomes conspiracy theory - so individual’s very self respect - and their social status - becomes tied to whether they defend the system or not.

It becomes child’s play to mold the thinking of the masses into whatever the system wishes to create.

Impossible seeming schemes become real - such as convincing the masses that women can become men - and that men can become women - that children are not born as one gender but that it is better for kids to make up their genders as they go along.

The system convinces the masses to do formerly impossible things - and the masses go to literally any lengths to play their appointed roles - no matter how demeaning or embarrassing.

Educational institutions will become defenders of adults entering classrooms to sexually groom and corrupt children - and medical institutions will become defenders of using medical “care” to physically maim and to psychologically abuse.

Psychological warfare is used to justify anything and everything - as the system will literally get the populace to do anything in defense of the system.

But the domesticated herd will never understand they had a different choice - will never come to terms with the reality that defending this system is the worst possible of all choices.

They will go along with being manipulated to burn Tesla’s - to take vaccines - to fully corrupt and destroy the kids - to damn future generations to the very worst of what the system can be capable of - without blinking of one heavily lidded - slitted pupil - reptilian - eye.

Given this energy - where chaos is the disruptor - the task is to form our own calm center - as what causes the chaos is a wounded spirit - driven by the forces which are aligned against us spiritually.

But it is our ability to manifest the cool calm still center which allows us to be the stoic leaders as the world reels from the effects of the chaos.

Our task is to zero in on what needs to be done - we know the direction to move in - but the world brings in all of this chaos to distract and disrupt us all.

The more chaos they throw at us the calmer and more centered we must become.

As always - may our creator - seek to protect the peacemakers - and to hold them safe from harm.

Carry love in our hearts - and allow the truth to speak through us.

