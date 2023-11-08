THE TALE OF THE ABSOLUTION OF THE KILLER ANGELS
The LOST CODE OF THE LOST TRIBES OF THE KILLER ANGELS
STILL POINT OF THE TURNING WORLD
The world had come to a point of hushed stillness. The Lost Tribes of the Killer Angels knew they must change and seem to be poised at a threshold.
FORWARD:
Once there was a lost tribe of immortal angels. They lived to fly but had no wings. They learned to fly in spirit but it was not enough.
They learned to fly in color -…
