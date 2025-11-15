FORWARD:

Although we are still in the year which leads up to our 250th anniversary of the establishment of our true American geopolitical identity - for first time in a long while - American patriots stand together as intended by our founding ancestors.

United in hearts and minds as we stand against the tyranny which has invaded and defiled our Democratic Constitutional Republic.

Once again, the true meaning of America is revealed as the strength and solidarity of the human heart and consciousness - as she stands bathed in the strong light of Christ Consciousness.

Standing strong against those Summer Soldiers and Sunshine Patriots - those who would fall to the deceptions of the weakness and corruption which brings tyranny.

This is not at all metaphorical - as the defeat of the taint of tyranny in our midst - is bringing every true American patriot to the fore - and is rendering the weak summer soldiers and sunshine patriots to the dust heap.

We stand together as the imposed chains of a socialist welfare state fall from our midst - revealing an army of true American patriots - bathed in the light of Christ consciousness.

We see this all around us now as we strengthen hearts and minds to preside at the defeat of our enemies - those who would rise as tyrants over we the people.

America and the “true American dream” win as the “Democratic socialist Jihadist” mayoral candidate of New York City - melts down into the massive failure now emblazoned across the city walls for all to see.

America and the true American dream win as the impotent apology of the BBC echoes across the globe and scorches the cowardly simpering impotent excuses of the propaganda agencies.

America and the true American dream win as the cowardly rotten world of MK ULTRA & the alphabet agencies are slowly revealed for the impotent criminals they are.

America and the true American dream win as the simpering Elizabeth Holmes style impersonators across Silicon Valley are revealed for who they truly are.

America and the true American dream win as the 2025 version of Enron - the AI Data Center Conglomerate - the rotten core of Silicon Valley’s empty dreams - implodes from fraud and corruption.

America and the true American dream win as Trump 2.0 steadily identifies and takes down narcoterrorists, pedophile networks, fraudsters, socialist agitators & totalitarian infiltrators.

America and the true American dream win as Trump 2.0 slowly, methodically, reveals those responsible for the weaponized COVID pandemic & vaccines - and widespread health fraud.

America and the true American dream win as Trump 2.0 exposes the rot, corruption & betrayal at the heart of the so called health care system.

America and the true American dream win as the Catholic Church reveals itself to be just another arm of the deep state - as corrupted and controlled as any alphabet agency.

America and the true American dream win as the European Union reveal themselves to be totalitarian socialists - working against the well being of their people.

America and the true American dream win as the CCP reveal themselves to be totalitarian socialists - working against the well being of their people.

America and the true American dream win as Trump 2.0 makes it clear that complaining is not a strategy - that taking brave and appropriate action is the only winning tactic.

America and the true American dream win as brave patriots openly speak of the nightmarish reality of the demonic evil of the proverbial deep state - and as true patriots testify to the power of Christ consciousness in restoring America to Americans.

So impressive are these winning rounds that several Canadian provinces reveal their plans to join with America as the new states of the American dream.

The power of a technology to be used for good and against evil is made possible by allowing the bad apples to be given enough rope to tangle themselves up in.

America and the American dream win as Trump 2.0 demonstrates that an economy based on the real actual talent and skills and creativity of the people is the strong one.

True wealth lies in the knowledge and experience and skills of the American people - but only patriotic principals need apply.

Summer soldiers and sunshine patriots who fail to stand - even under these ideal circumstances - may reap the consequences of their own cowardice.

Only those patriots who demonstrate that regardless of how bad it gets and of how strong the enemy may appear - there is only one course of action - the bravery lent by the strength of Christ consciousness.

Stand in the light of Christ consciousness - and no matter what happens - the human being and patriot stands tall and proud in the light of the true and lasting American dream.

Neither we as Americans, or our American leaders, will never be perfect - but standing in the light of Christ consciousness as an American - stands this morning as the dawning of a new and fortuitous age of humankind.

One nation, under God, with liberty and justice being restored for all mankind - should they have the courage to stand for it.

The true America is a process, one which we are most fortunate to have the opportunity to take part in.

Freedom is never ever free - this providing a lifelong commitment and opportunity to stand in the light and to be counted among the true patriots.

God’s plans remain a constant mystery to us and it is right that we are discovering that everything we were taught was wrong - as that is the redeemable truth.

American Democracy is the process of learning to stand in order to gain our spiritual sea legs.

Only thru this difficult process do we begin to understand the terrible price paid in fear and anger and self hatred by those who are too weak and victimized by their own cowardice to stand with us.

The opportunity to stand in solidarity with America is a blessing which allows us each to confront the challenges and weaknesses we all face - gives us the confidence to overcome the fear and anger and victim hood we have previously endured.

There is no free lunch, there is no free freedom, there is no free ride - just the opportunity to stand together to overcome our all too human contingencies - healed by the light of Christ consciousness.

The rare chance to discover, in one lifetime, the actual cost of standing for human dignity, human freedom and human respect and interdependence.

Standing together for America in the light of Christ consciousness we are strong.

Strong - incorruptible - united - against the insidious and demonic intrusions from those who would bring the weakness and corruption of tyranny into our midst.

As we stand in the light in which our formidable founding ancestors also stood - never forget - never again cave to the presence of tyranny in our midst.

May our creator - the source of these unalienable rights - help us to transform into ever improving instruments of peace.

Share

Leave a comment