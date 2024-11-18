THE POWER OF AN IDEA WHOSE TIME HAS COME
The Trump landslide represents the power of an idea whose time has come.
It is a revolutionary leap forward - of an idea - an idea which happens to be associated with this man.
It is not about the man - it is about the power of the idea.
At each successive inauguration of the President - the incoming elected presid…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.