SPIRITUAL WARFARE - FLESH & BLOOD BREAKING DOWN

Forward:

As the Bible Verse from Isaiah 41:10 goes:

Fear not, for I am with you;

Be not dismayed, for I am your God.

I will strengthen you,

Yes, I will help you,

I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.’

Isaiah 41:10

For a modern interpretation from a modern preacher - musician Tyler Childers see:

And from another modern preacher - Bob Dylan - yet another point of view:

I end this forward with an excellent post from a fellow Substack writer -

- who puts a unique and much needed personal framework - on the serial Dark Triad serially manipulative abuse of the tyrannical WOKE left.

THE SPIRITUAL WARFARE OF THIS 21st CENTURY

Yet another theme running through this stack is recognizing that we are in a war for our spiritual and literal human future.

And many would say we have always been in such a war - and that the teachings of Christ support this view.

Others would say we lost this war when individual humans left the pursuit of individual spiritual accomplishments up to a separate and elitist priest class.

Others would say we lost the battle when we persisted with Roman style civilization once Rome crucified Jesus.

Because Jesus, brilliantly - in the allegorical language of his times - pointed out that the system is the problem.

And yet for the over two thousand years since Jesus - we as humans have chosen the system of Rome - in clear defiance of His teachings.

Many would believe we are now paying the price for such hypocrisy - living as if we were Christian - while actively living against the teachings.

Today we can see this everywhere in our Christian institutions - that serious Christ consciousness is under attack by such WOKE charlatans as the egotistical hypocrite who lectured the incoming Trump administration at the National Cathedral.

This kind of hypocritical behavior is a highlight of WOKE Marxist propaganda and ideology.

We would think we would have grown accustomed to such by now - and of course we would be wrong.

There is a sense now that the WOKE are lost to us - that they have overstepped some ultimate and unforgivable line.

This may be true - terribly tragic - but such losses in war have sadly become expected - by nature of our civilizations.

One of most tragic seeming are the interpersonal relationship conflicts we observe with the terminally WOKE.

They are not receptive to our attempts to help them - but become defensive - and even hostile and aggressive - at the first sign that we don’t seem to agree with them.

Even after years of kind, well-meaning - and compassionate efforts - the WOKE remain unreachable.

And to our incredulous amazement the WOKE also seem to align - to some degree - with those who sought proactively - eagerly - to participate in the Covid pandemic schemes and to be vaccinated.

It is almost as if the WOKE have fallen into some mental state which renders them beyond reach.

Almost as if they have been so very deeply traumatized that they have pulled back into some psychological shell which protects them from having to face a terrifying thought.

What I am trying to say here is that it is time for us to move forward - and to overcome the doubt and pain inflicted by this WOKE Hellscape.

This is the greatest misunderstanding about the Trump phenomenon - as the delusional humans of this world want to create a Messiah of Trump.

I am quite certain that Trump himself laughs often at this ridiculousness conceit.

What I know for certain is that Trump himself embodies a human being - a flawed human being - much like ourselves - who is moving on to defeat tyranny.

The reason I rate Sun Tzu’s The Art of War so highly in this context is that it so clearly explains the tactics at work here - spiritually, socially, politically and geopolitically.

So far - we are winning this war - as the mandates of we as the American People have been heard and followed by this administration.

The American People and the Trump team have all decided on the course of anti-tyranny.

They are moving forward as best they know how by drawing a firm line in the proverbial sand.

Just as we are not perfect - neither are our leaders perfect - and it is we as citizens who are responsible for guiding our leaders as circumstances evolve.

It is always the duty of citizens to hold leaders somewhat suspect - and to hold their feet to the proverbial fire.

While this is true - we must keep in mind that what our leaders do may not always be interpreted at face value.

Citizens who have read authors such as Sun Tzu and Niccolò di Bernardo dei Machiavelli - will come to understand the more professional aspects of political engagement - and be in a better position to offer informed advise.

Blind trust and ignorance are not the qualities we need to form a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

Healthy skepticism and responsible free speech are critically important.

Speaking truth to power will always be a critical factor - but those who engage in such free speech are engaging in the Art of War every bit as much as those who serve as soldiers, commanders and as politicians.

This is why calm and respectful free speech is so important - over the screeching emotional self-indulgence of the WOKE.

We cannot help but notice the great increase in this WOKE self-indulgence among those who are so afflicted with TDS - Trump Derangement Syndrome - that they cannot help themselves.

The best response is to simply allow these delusional people to wear themselves out.

They cannot - and will not - win this war - but are falling into disrepute - and into the depths of their own despair.

Just let them go - they are tragically - and utterly - beyond our help.

And we must keep in mind that our leaders know all too well who the bad guys and the good guys are here.

And if for some reason they get it wrong they have us - we the people - to provide our educated and aware - advise and consent.

IT HAS BEEN MILLENNIA SINCE WE THE PEOPLE WERE FREE OF TYRANNY

May our creator lead us to the understanding that we were granted these unalienable rights in order to fully use them in the formation of a true Democratic Constitutional Republic.

May our creator bless - and hold - all of the peacemakers free - and safe from harm.

