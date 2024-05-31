The Trump Trial - The Kangaroo Court
The Banana Republic Of the USA - the Show Trials - 2022 - 2024
KANGAROO COURTS AND BANANA REPUBLICS
Today I revisit an older post on the occasion of history being made with the unbelievable banana republic move of finding former President Donald Trump guilty.
Those who suffered from such mental maladies as Trump derangement syndrome have all but guaranteed that Trump will be reelected in a landslide.
That is IF there …
