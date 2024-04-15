THE TRUTH, THE WHOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH, SO HELP ME GOD!
THE TRUTH IS A LION AND WILL STAND HEAD AND SHOULDERS ABOVE THE FRAY
You know it is really interesting but the men in my life have been telling me for years that men are the problem.
I have difficulty - much difficulty – believing that half of the human species – is the problem and I reject the notion.
Truth be told I love men – as the Mother of three sons and five grandsons – and three daughters and six granddaughters …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.