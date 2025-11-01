THE TWO BOOKS WHICH BOOKENDED A LIFE - ALICE IN WONDERLAND TO FUTURE SHOCK

THE REVENGE OF COMMON SENSE

If I dared say we live in extraordinary times I would be guilty of an immense and unforgivable understatement.

But this is what I have done for several years - make unforgivable understatements - and then develop them into essays which conclude they are indeed unforgivable understatements.

There is something heartening about making unforgivably immense understatements and living to see the next morning and to write the next essay.

In these Mad Hatter times when living everyday is tantamount to surviving another terrifyingly dystopian fantasy in a world gone wrong - straight out of Alice in Wonderland - it seems fitting.

So this being the case, how do we get the world gone wrong back to the world being right again?

By doing just what Alice told us to do in Alice in Wonderland of course - “keep your head”.

Especially relevant as Alice did not say this - but as AI has reminded us via the footnote below it is the misremembering which leads us to think she did say this - similar to the Feed Your Head advice in the song White Rabbit.

It so happens that I was given a set of volumes of Lewis Carrol’s books by my estranged father when I was four years old - and gifted a copy of Alvin Toffler’s Future Shock by my mother when I was considerably older.

Both have played a spookily strange attractor role in my existence - bookending my life in curious ways.

I could never have known or made up the trajectory my life would take in a rags to riches tale of daring-do which would give pause to even the wild explorers who composed my ancestral inheritance.

WHAT I COULD NOT HAVE IMAGINED WERE THE STRANGE ATTRACTORS

The unseen, but not unfelt or unimagined things which make or break an entire life - but now I understand the map is not the territory.

Did my now fabled ancestors ever imagine they would have such a generation of grand daughters one day?

I like to think they did, and am partial to seeing my own grandfather’s journey from child coal miner to grand old gentleman as the final arbiter of my own journey.

Often in life it takes one special person to see the promise in someone who doesn’t appear to to have much promise at all.

One person to let us know not to give up on ourselves and not to give up on anyone else who we encounter as promising individuals - the sort of faith we all need to not give up on ourselves.

From the very outset I believed that Alice in Wonderland was a terrible book to read to children and that Alvin Toffler’s Future Shock was an overblown and over amped version of the future.

As some readers may remember my copy of Future Shock arrived in my back country mailbox all gaily wrapped in birthday paper and protectively wrapped in parcel post brown paper.

And clean thru the mailbox - and the gift wrap - and the book itself - was a significant hole from a high powered rifle shot.

I always found the synergistic entanglement of these two books - which have bookended my life - to be interesting and metaphorical.

But the intercessionary nature of these strange attractors was not to end here.

Amidst Thomas Pynchon’s Screaming From Across the Sky would be the subtle banned history of America itself - complete with ancestors who had written the first banned book and another who was the first woman imprisoned for midwifery in the American colonies.

As luck or the fates offered by the genetic lottery would have it both Thomas Pynchon’s ancestors and my own merge into one very strange story in which the map is indeed not the territory.

Alice Frost the first woman imprisoned in the American colonies also appears to be one of my ancestors - one much unsung in polite society.

https://ancestorbios.blogspot.com/2018/05/midwife-charged-with-malpractice-alice.html

One must wonder at the strange attractors which see fit to haVE scrambled such a genetic picture as ancestors who both wrote the first banned books and made the criminal error of helping humans come into the world.

What has happened is that indeed the future has been ushered in a warp speed manner similar to Toffler’s Future Shock - and has been accompanied by a dystopian Orwellian and Alice-like upside down and even inside out kind of nightmare scenarios.

But here we find ourselves, now experiencing a massive dose of common-sense-making which counters the irrational and over blown insanity of which humans are fully capable.

Even the dystopian idea of losing our heads to either a Tower of London or to an Orwellian Dystopia has not seemed outlandishly fictional or controversial.

Those of us who made it through followed advice which was a misremembering of a line from a childhood fictional nightmare which we have spent our lives trying to lose.

Today as we become slowly accustomed to our quantum selves as alive in a quantum universe - we become all too acquainted with the presence of Strange Attractors.

FEED YOUR HEAD

And if we got thru from a series of essays based on the art and science of understatement - well at least we know where we got that brilliant idea.

And to find ourselves living as common sense makers and creators in a World Gone Wrong - well that seems to balance this equation and to explain this quantum entanglement.

Understanding that the million dollar Riemann equation cannot be solved seems perfectly rational in a place like this.

Alas, that million dollar prize thru which I could purchase a new computer is now never to become reality - as an unsolvable equation does not warrant a prize.

When we recognize that all of our civilizations have been based on an Alice In Wonderland nightmare we begin to get the true nature of our uncommon common sense.

The future has arrived and we are in it - shot full of holes perhaps - but still feeding our heads.

Still expanding our minds after all these years - knowing at least that a mind is a terrible thing not to waste.

Energy is neither created nor destroyed - it is transformed - and God does not play dice with the universe.

After all of our wandering we may indeed return home and know the place for the first time.

It was always quantum - “we just saw it from a different point of view”.

Human Brings - trail blazers, map makers of the territory - but transformational beings - always capable of understanding that the Map is not the Territory.

And comprehending that common sense is not all that common.

EMBRACE YOUR PARADOX TODAY - A MIND IS A TERRIBLE THING NOT TO BLOW

Brace yourselves - the uncivilized nature of our civilization - is being corrected by uncommon common sense.

TRANSFORMATION IS THE RULE AND NOT THE EXCEPTION

May our creator see fit to continue to bless all of the peacemakers and to keep them safe from harm.

