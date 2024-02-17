THE TWO YEAR ACCOUNTING - REVISITING MY APRIL 2022 POST ON Totalitarianism
Elon Musk, Twitter & analysis of a complex issue with Scott Ritter
FORWARD FOR FEBRUARY 17, 2024
I look back on the early posts I wrote with dismay. I had barely begun to write on SubStack when this was written.
My alarm about how quickly we were falling into civilizational collapse and totalitarianism has been my motivation for writing.
It amazes me to see how the same people are still going on about all this - myself in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.