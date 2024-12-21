Forward:

This post contains many complicated concepts to understand and to even come close to explaining in a manner which is worthy of the reader’s time and energy.

However we find ourselves facing an onrushing future for which we are ill prepared - our fates not at all in our own hands - and maybe no longer in the hands of our creator either - but in the hands of psychopaths, robots and algorithms.

This collection of information barely scratches the surface of where we find ourselves on this cusp of the old dying world of tyranny and algorithms - and the rising of the new one - where it is our spiritual nature as human beings which rises to the fore.

Because we are largely unaware of how our civilizations are organized as social hierarchies - rather like insect colonies - it is difficult to communicate how very evil our leaders have become.

The “average” citizen is simply completely mind-controlled through the process of education - read indoctrination - and later as an adult by the propaganda agencies of our cultures - main stream media and entertainment.

By studying the anthropology, genetics and history of our civilized human history - going back to over 10,000 years - we can begin to see the pattern which has taken place.

If we look from our present perspective we can observe that civilization became a legalized totalitarian state - complete with armies of bureaucrats, departments, agencies, corporations, military and police to keep us - the proletariat - in line.

Warfare and violence became institutionalized - and inequality a fact of the socially stratified, tightly organized, bureaucratic nation state.

Leaders became those among us who are most psychologically driven to need power and wealth - and to seek glory in warfare.

Whole civilizations - led by what psychologists today would identify as toxic narcissists - became more and more indoctrinated.

The leaders - paranoid in the extreme that ordinary citizens would discover the true nature of how civilizations gaslighted fellow humans into going along with the plan - became more and more expert in how to wage psychological warfare to keep the proletariat in line.

And because power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely - the already borderline psychological health of the leaders - became more more extreme.

Today we have leaders who very likely boast some of the most psychopathological extremes of malignant toxic narcissism to be found.

If we look back in history - even fairly recent history we can find rather psychologically borderline folks associated with and attracted to the use of algorithms.

The godmother of the computer was a psychologically borderline young woman - Miss Ada Lovelace - who happened to visit the Dark Satanic Mills of William Blake’s England.

William Blake perceived all kinds of the satanic roots of where we find ourselves today in the new technology of his 17th century Europe.

And the Mills of Satan were separated into a moony Space

Among the rocks of Albion's Temples, and Satan's Druid sons

Offer the Human Victims throughout all the Earth, and Albion's

Dread Tomb, immortal on his Rock, overshadow'd the whole Earth:

10Where Satan making to himself Laws from his own identity

Compell'd others to serve him in moral gratitude & submission,

Being call'd God: setting himself above all that is called God.

And all the Spectres of the Dead, calling themselves Sons of God,

In his Synagogues worship Satan under the Unutterable Name.

Milton, Book the First

My own definition of Satan is the apparition we ourselves become when we lie to ourselves and others.

In a rather disturbing episode of history - involving the lives and love affairs of several world famous poets and both Miss Ada Lovelace and the author of Frankenstein - Mary Shelley - we begin to perceive the meaning of this to the present day.

But as we can see from the psychologically disturbing roots of 17th century William Blake, Mary Shelley and Ada Lovelace - what we see around us today are the all too real and disturbing results of these and earlier times.

Today we are completely ruled over by the tyranny of the algorithm - no longer limited to ruling over the satanic mills - but now put in a position to rule over all of us.

The long and the short of where the algorithm has taken us today is into the most enslaved, lorded over and dystopian civilization imaginable - with all too few good ideas of how we might escape this fate we seem to have chosen.

I am linking a couple of videos and other media here to try to keep this post in some sort of manageable format.

Please enjoy the following to broaden horizons and demonstrate how very complicated and threatening this has become.

Knowledge is power even if we are very late to obtaining the complex kind of learning about ourselves we need to have at our fingertips.

Hopefully we are capable of reinventing our shamanic spiritual humanity - that power conferred by the creator who created us - and fully inhabit a world where the dystopia is defeated and where once again we as human beings become ascendant - in touch together with the miracles we truly are.

As long as we are all still here on God’s green earth nothing is too late except perhaps a resurgence of our own will power, creativity, spirit and imagination.

Share

Leave a comment