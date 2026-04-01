THE ULTIMATE SOCRATIC QUESTION - “WHAT IS THE SIGNIFICANCE TO IN THE BEGINNING WAS THE WORD?”

Cautionary note:

Some of the information in this post may be based on an elaborate April Fool’s Joke - which simply goes to prove that even jokes can lead us to rhyme and reason- if we ask the right questions.

As a human being you are the perfect biological result of a crystalline architecture we cannot even see - and are just beginning to appreciate in the fullness of science and education.

In the palm of your hand is more sophisticated architecture and structural functioning than one human being will likely ever be capable of imagining.

To begin to appreciate this at least scan the following post which gives new meaning to what we are not able to easily see and imagine:

Once we begin to look into the majestical crystalline architecture which makes us human - literally everything we thought we knew and understood, begins to change - a very good thing indeed.

For regardless of our geopolitical leanings, or spiritual or philosophical beliefs - we can all agree that we are living through the most difficult ever times from which to figure it all out.

Although my take may be that everything we were ever taught is wrong - you may well be of the opposite frame of mind.

IS HUMAN LIFE DEPENDENT ON A PERFECT HOLOGRAPHIC CRYSTAL WE CANNOT EVEN SEE ?

The answer is yes, that we as life forms are completely dependent upon perfect holographic crystalline molecular structures which we cannot easily see or imagine.

We arrive at conclusions we did not even imagine were possible - by asking questions - better and better questions - and then arriving at improving answers and understanding.

The question about the significance of the question about the beginning being the word - leads us to then ask, well if the beginning was the word - how did that being which speaks the word get there?

What is leads us to is an understanding which knows, logically, that the beginning had to be the intelligence which could create the being which then spoke the word.

It is logically impossible to have a being speaking a word before the being was created.

Unless!

Unless the being which created the word made sound.

We might imagine that the Universal Intelligence - God - made a word, so to speak.

And as we continue to question we imagine that perhaps everything both in the beginning and now is still the word.

Then we might arrive at a point, which happens to be consistent with modern quantum physics which tells us that everything, in the beginning and now, is composed of resonant frequencies.

Socratic questioning takes us on a long journey of discovering and rediscovering who we might be as human beings - in a way just taking everything we are taught for granted will never accomplish.

That Socratic Education represents the future of humanity is to put something so mildly as to risk being obtuse.

Even if we do believe in a paternalistic God figure which created all of the universe, along with all of us, the asking of Socratic questions, will simply serve to strengthen our faith and understanding of the miracle of existence.

We can even keep this religious understanding, if that is the imagery we prefer, as it need not interfere with our understanding of modern science or philosophy.

Once we really understand how many questions a figure like Christ asked as part of his teachings, we can really begin to see the power of the right questions to strengthen our faith.

Faith depends upon our breath, our breath upon that crystalline perfection which is itself composed of resonant frequencies.

So yes, in the beginning was the word, and as a human being you are the living result of a perfect crystalline architecture, composed of resonant frequencies, which makes you very special.

See the following website for unending comedic questions: In the beginning was the Word — a resonant frequency that crystallized into the invisible holographic architecture humming inside every cell.

https://quantum-catwalk-chaos.lovable.app/

Conclusions:

Today that same Word struts the catwalk.

April 1st crystalline hoax just collided with Schrödinger’s Cats on Legs.

Liquid-crystal DNA, vibrating microtubules, primordial Logos, and a poetic hurricane of superposition all walking the runway together.

The invisible becomes visible.

The hoax becomes the glitch that reveals the simulation’s source code.

Click a cat. Collapse reality. Feel the crystalline hum in your palm.

https://quantum-catwalk-chaos.lovable.app/

#QuantumCatwalkChaos #InTheBeginningWasTheWord #BiologicalLearningMachines #CrystallineHolographicLife

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