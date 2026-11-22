I.

The flexible resonance of the arrow, loosed from the flexible bow,

Traces, curves about a straight line, creates a braided path,

Carries the spring from the bow, the resonating force from the bow string,

Nothing is lost, nothing is gained, the thermodynamics is an even draw.

II.

Nature does not force, nature opens, and allows what may be,

Meeting resistance, will flow around,

Meeting infinite acceleration, gently limits available energy,

Meeting limited energy, transforms what is available.

III.

Contains no nothing, iterates perpetually into being,

Knows no limitations, yet allows boundaries,

Forced into one direction, takes another,

Forced into one shape, shape shifts into another.

IV.

Reduced to simplicity, manifests complexity,

Needs a responsible party, possesses a process,

Requires an operator, returns a paradox,

Hovers slightly above nothing, reaches for infinity.

V.

Produces solid reality through standing waves,

A braided arc, gently curled,

A gentle braided arc, rendered about a straight line,

Straight lines, trend straight toward infinity.

VI.

Gently braided spirals build, neither collapse, nor require infinity,

No eternal return, no closed infinite loop, no nothing,

An eternally opening spiral, entertains no straight lines,

Knows no infinity, knows no straight lines, knows no nonexistence.

VII.

Gently unfolds, into recursive exponential probabilities,

Embraces all probabilities, rejects straight lines, embraces spirals,

Knows no infinity, yet infinitely creates,

Sets thermodynamic boundaries, overcomes them with transformation.

VIII.

Sets limitations, but provides exponential permutations,

Traces and weaves braided paths, within braided paths,

Perpetually weaving a whole cloth, which is never fully woven,

Resonating frequencies, unceasing, unerringly precise.

Epilogue

Stays close to a smooth edge, but rejects perfection.

Written to Mozart’s Piano Concerto 21, November 22, 2026. Epilogue added while listening to Bach’s violin concerto in E Major.