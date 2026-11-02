COPYRIGHT KW NORTON

Sometimes a book gets written but the book defies the author’s complete reasons for writing it. This happens to me more frequently than I might like to admit. It happened with my book written for founders, Quantum Constructionism, one which carried a veiled political message.

https://theparallaxidentity.com/books/quantum-constructionism

Much like Californian, Victor Davis Hanson, I was once grounded in the land there. Born in Berkeley to carry a type of California Independence which has been largely replaced by a type of California Fantasy.

In the California which I describe in Quantum Constructionism, the one founded upon ephemeral Socialist dreams, Socialism has found grim purchase.

With the socialism comes socio-economic disaster and psychosocial ruin - turning the Accidental American Californians back upon themselves in a recursive loop.

How does liberalism become transformed into socialism? When a people becomes turned back upon themselves at the last best hope of their geographical range. The coast, instead of being grounded in probabilities, becomes a symbol of the improbable.

The following debate, caught on video, allows for the sorting out of which thinkers represent the art of the probable, as contrasted with the art of the impossible.

And take hold it has, my immediate family driven from the state, by socialist dreams which simply have nothing at all to stand upon. I descend from a long line of patriotic working class liberals - grounded liberals. Liberals who carry the dreams of the American founders forward, grounded upon the workmanlike egalitarian liberalism which motivated the thirteen Colonies to break from Britain.

In modern terms liberalism has become socialism, and now has been turned into conservatism, in an expected geopolitical backlash. Socialists do not build, they tear down, they do not dream in the harsh realistic workmanlike light of day, but carry the insubstantial fantasies of the night into the daylight.

A working class now liberated from socialism - transformed into conservatives - California Grounded Liberals. Our roots in the ionic granite and living falling water of the Sierra.

We left no political party. The party of the working class took up the weak and destructive impossible degeneracy of those who cannot build, but whine and complain. The Democratic Socialist Party of America left us.

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