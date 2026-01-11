We are just beginning now to deal with the great amount of fallout from the last maybe 12,000 years of really bad governance in our civilizations.

Have there been great people in government in recent history - of course - but sadly they have been way outnumbered by those who seek to game the system at our expense.

It is going to continue to be extremely uncomfortable, if not outright painful, and we should expect nothing else for obvious reasons.

However, one thing we can be grateful for, is for the level of common sense and lawfully abiding leadership we now have, in support of our desire to right this listing and damaged ship of state.

We have an elaborate example of the ongoing fraud in blue states, with the first round opening in Minnesota yesterday.

And a great example of the commitment of the current Trump administration attention to detail, enthusiasm in listening to the people, and intention to charge and prosecute the fraud.

We have much to be thankful for, and much work to do, and it is critical that we listen to the voices of the men and women who have helped to bring the Trump administration into being.

The story of how this administration came into being, and the unbelievable unfolding of the story of how this came about, as told by the people involved, is the chance to understand something quite rare in human life.

That rare thing is the observation of truth in governance, and a genuine interest of the people involved to actually serve the needs of the people.

These are not choir boys, and we should not expect them to be perfect human beings.

Leaders reflect the imperfectability of mankind, and only the most existentially confused human beings would expect perfection.

Governance would not be necessary if human beings were perfectible, and laws not needed in a world inhabited by angels.

We have now this imperfect union, with we the people, the imperfect citizens, and our leaders the imperfect humans, who are willing and able to conduct governance as our agents.

It is in understanding the necessary evil of governance where our best interests lie, and in comprehending the potential beauty and grace in our imperfections, where some axis of philosophical & spiritual and geopolitical common sense abides.

For those who would have more perfect humans operating the government, the burden lies in their hands, of finding and electing such choir boys.

Sensible humans know that our spiritual and philosophical and geopolitical grace lie elsewhere, in finding and electing those who will faithfully represent our interests, albeit in an imperfect way.

About two hundred and fifty years ago the founders brought a new nation into being, a nation which could not stand as the system they had engineered during their lifetimes.

Now, for the very first time, we have imperfect human beings willing and able to take on the full task of seeing this America rise into being and remain as a sovereign nation state.

A sovereign nation state which deals well with other sovereign nation states, as long as these entities stay in their lanes and respect each other.

Otherwise, for those who will not play by the rules, and especially for those in our own nation who live by the rules of the jungle, and who dare to steal from the public coffers, the buck stops right here.

Fraud is just coming to light in Minnesota, while the level of fraud in states like California is thought to dwarf the level of Minnesota fraud by large magnitudes.

We are just at the beginning, and the level of fraud in the USA is potentially dwarfed by a level of fraud existing in foreign countries.

The accountability for this massive fraud, fraud which has been enabled by a consortium of globalists motivated by a Maoist ideology which has penetrated deeply into our society, will not be soon or easily achieved.

I will continue to do the best I can do at finding information which seems to elevate the conversation to a higher level.

Could it be a coincidence that we are also being brought into an age of quantum science, quantum spirituality, and quantum philosophy while this veritable ocean of fraud is being revealed?

No, it is no coincidence, and it is up to each of us to learn as much as we can, as quickly as we are able.

THE AGE OF QUANTUM EDUCATION HAS DAWNED

No one here gets out, without receiving a quantum education in areas where no one previously had a clue as to what was going on.

We now understand we were taught practically nothing, we will not be making the same mistake.

Some things are in the offing which are going to be of major note to everyone on the planet, we can just sense it in the air, the heaviness of things about to break.

Once the WEF advisor Yuval Harari declared that Trump would be a death blow to the New World Order - and he could not have been more correct.

NO FEAR - WE ARE MADE FOR THIS!

I attach a link to my post from earlier today for those who are interested.

https://kwnorton.substack.com/p/is-the-west-dead-not-at-all-in-many

God Bless - and may the winds be at your back!