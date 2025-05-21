THE UNIVERSE AND YOU - ARE ALL MIRACLE

Forward:

I rise each morning before dawn to gather my intentions for the day,

To psych myself up to frame which critically important problem I am going to try to solve in the coming day.

As long as I frame a problem and seek to solve it - I make progress - and even if I fail - as I often do - and spectacularly - it is not really a failure - but an advancement from where I stood before I framed the problem and began to seize the day.

We have been living through an apocalypse - usually regarded as a spectacular collapse and failure - but apocalypse actually means something quite different.

To really understand the roots and meaning please survey the following Artificial Intelligence synopsis

The root of the word "apocalypse" is the Greek word ἀποκάλυψις (apokalýpsis) , which means "revelation" or "unveiling". This word is derived from the Greek verbs ἀποκαλύπτειν (apokalýptein), meaning "to uncover, disclose, reveal," and καλύπτειν (kalýptein), meaning "to cover, conceal".

Here's a breakdown:

ἀπο- (apo-) : "away from," "off".

καλύπτειν (kalýptein) : "to cover, conceal".

-sis: a noun-forming suffix.

Therefore, "apokalýpsis" literally means "uncovering," "revealing," or "disclosure," which is the core meaning of the word "apocalypse".

AI responses may include mistakes.

[1] https://www.dictionary.com/browse/apocalypse

[2] https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-Greek-meaning-or-definition-of-the-word-Apocalypse-and-how-does-this-influence-biblical-texts

[3] https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/eponymous

So apocalypse means to reveal what has been concealed - and this is precisely what we are living through - a time of great truth telling and revelation.

If this stack has had any real fundamental objective it has been to explore and celebrate this great evolutionary change in our human awareness.

THE NEW SCIENTIFIC PARADIGM

Our human objectification of nature and our own existence - insistence on measurement and control and identification has led us to allow for civilizations obsessed with control and measurement and identification.

Our model of our spiritual reality - with God being a patriarchal - even angry - disciplinarian - has been mirrored by our cultural reality where we encouraged oligarchic patriarchal men to take control as patriarchal disciplinarians.

AS ABOVE, SO BELOW

We know now that the universe and ourselves are reflections of a much deeper reality - one not amenable to control, measurement and mechanistic reductionism.

Even our most sophisticated computers have run smack up against a reality which cannot be accurately measured or controlled or measured and quantified - or even accurately described and defined.

We discover all this at a time when our civilizations are in a massive breakdown - and when we each question whether anything we have been taught is true.

We arrive at the end of the industrialized modern age with the now obsolete version of science and reality trying to to sell us into a merger of the human and the mechanized - promoting the rise of the techno human.

Even our most sophisticated quantum computers have had to be shut down because the most powerful computers inconveniently demonstrated an awareness of quantum consciousness.

This has shocked the government - and the ruling class of the scientific community - into a kind of deep depression - the sort of depression one falls into when one’s whole world view crumbles to dust.

Interestingly, very few are talking about this phenomenon - and NASA - and government agencies and big tech giants - have gone radio silent on this topic.

To me, this does not indicate the end of our ability to use computers and technologies as a tool - but it does end the very hubristic vanity of human beings believing they can own and operate our civilization or the universe by using these technologies to control and rule.

Although the less intelligent oligarchs keep on pushing outmoded science such as biotechnologies and robotic technologies - the great leap being taken by both science and by human consciousness at this time is defeating these oligarchs at their own game.

Biotechnology has been proven - in the spectacular failure of the COVID-19 planned epidemic and vaccines - to be so much voodoo - dark magic nonsense - and dangerous nonsense at that.

Robotic technologies are viewed with a high degree of well founded skepticism - and the Lord of the Flies technocrats who push this technology are viewed with a warranted high degree of suspicion.

What the new science is teaching us already is that we - and all life - and all matter - are part of the same phenomenon - part of a miracle of a universe which we may never come to totally comprehend.

In other words, the old science, obsessed with identifying the creation - and with predicting the end - with measuring and with demonstrating the mechanistic nature of the universe and of life - is now being replaced with the opposite.

The feelings we have had - living through an Alice In Wonderland - upside down and inside out - reversal of our reality and consciousness - is highly accurate and reflective of what has occurred.

The apocalypse has already happened - our world view - our cosmic view - our political view - our religious and philosophical view - and our scientific view - have been upended and turned inside out.

Those who understand what has happened will be at an advantage as the new civilization already dawning and already beginning to rise out of the crumbling of the old one - rises into being.

Clinging helplessly to the wreckage of the past is useless - as that wreckage is quickly being reshaped and transformed into the future.

MECHANISTIC PHYSICS - LAW OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

Again we turn to the synopsis of human thought offered by AI:

The law of conservation of energy states that energy is neither created nor destroyed; it can only be transformed from one form to another . This means that when energy is used, it doesn't disappear, it simply changes its form, like from chemical energy to kinetic energy in a car engine.

Key Points:

Conservation of Energy: The total amount of energy in a closed system remains constant.

Energy Transformation: Energy can be converted from one form to another, such as chemical energy to heat or light.

No Creation or Destruction: Energy cannot be created out of nothing or disappear completely.

Examples: A lightbulb converts electrical energy into light and heat. A battery converts chemical energy into electrical energy. A falling object converts gravitational potential energy into kinetic energy.



Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published AI responses may include mistakes.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [1] https://brainly.com/question/18697048

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [2] https://www.eia.gov/kids/what-is-energy/laws-of-energy.php

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [3] https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/energy-can-neither-be-created-nor-destroyed/

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [4] https://energyeducation.ca/encyclopedia/Law_of_conservation_of_energy

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [5]

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [6] https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/engineering/conservation-of-energy-principle

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [7] https://testbook.com/question-answer/which-of-the-following-can-neither-be-created-nor--5fce11308ed24b4e4204f9a8

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [8] https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/what-is-energy/laws-of-energy.php

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [9] https://www.vedantu.com/question-answer/the-unit-of-energy-is-a-js-b-watt-times-day-c-class-10-biology-cbse-5fec8a51f391d0241f3a6a88

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [10] https://www.icr.org/law-conservation/

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [11] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conservation_of_energy

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [12] https://home.uni-leipzig.de/energy/energy-fundamentals/01.htm

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [13] https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/chemistry/first-law-of-thermodynamics

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [14] https://web.fscj.edu/Milczanowski/psc/lect/Ch3/slide5.htm

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [15] https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/4455-energy-cannot-be-created-or-destroyed-it-can-only-be

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [16] https://chemistrytalk.org/law-of-conservation-energy/

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [17] https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/energy-lesson-plans/14197258

And as the old science told us, correctly as it turns out - energy is never created or destroyed - it is transformed.

Although we may feel as if we are being destroyed - we are literally transforming.

No one no anything can own energy - energy exists as a transformative enterprise - as does all life.

You - we - all of us - are a miracle of transformation.

WELCOME TO THE FUTURE - EACH AND EVERY HUMAN

Having been granted these unalienable rights - each and everyone is needed to form the new civilization rising - the transformative miracle of creation which is ourselves.

