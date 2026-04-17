THE UNIVERSE IS A MIRACLE - NOT MAGIC - JUST A MIRACLE - AS ARE YOU

Even the mathematical odds are heavily against that this universe & all of us should exist whatsoever.

Such extreme odds that they lead logical mathematicians and scientists to question everything.

Questioning everything is wonderful, leading us to a perpetual sense of wonder about our whole existence.

For too long we have lived in civilizations which assume our human scientific knowledge allows us to be confident about knowing everything.

So confident about knowing everything that we confidently turned our civilizations into hubristic enclaves where questioning becomes verboten and our science cheapened by industrial pursuits.

So weakened have we become thru this, embracing the hubris in believing we know everything, that we turned paradise into parking lots, and became, not fully human, but anti-human.

And unwittingly, our weakness in being unsatisfied as being OF God, we began trying to become God.

Even those not trained in spiritual knowledge understand that when humans believe they are God, they experience a great fall, failing, as Lucifer did, across time and space to end up in a fiery hell scape.

Mythologically we all relate to this fall from grace, and as we experience the chaos and uncertainty and fear of the future, psychological trauma is evident everywhere.

So extreme is the sense of disharmony and imbalance that we are each challenged to find and rely upon whatever inner psychological and spiritual resources we may possess.

Scarcely can we imagine that we are experiencing the chaos and suffering necessary for evolution into a new species.

Even though the rules of evolution require a painful transformation of one species into another, in perpetuity, different from the evolutionary process we have assumed we understood.

We are just beginning to discover that the universe is a place of miracles, a paradoxical blooming, buzzing, miracle of emergent potentialities.

Not only is he not busy born a busy dying, but he and she not busy evolving is going extinct.

A place where we are tested by great universal wisdom, either proving ourselves capable of perpetual evolutionary change, or not.

For the universe is busy transforming, never still, just an eternal golden braid of perpetual becoming, of blooming buzzing chaotic information which feeds emergent probabilities.

A destabilizing influence, but one we recognize is backed up by the logic of mathematical coherence, indicating a harmonious state of consciousness fed by perpetual disorder.

A mathematical coherence which is reflected in our mythology and in our great literature, music and art.

Our science however reflects hubris and a pattern of ignorance which leads us to reject the mythological and spiritual and psychological coherence.

A system of science and epistemologically incoherent ignorance, which leads us to regard this miracle as just some quintessence of dust.

Which leads us to believe intelligence and coherence are male, while chaos and intuition are female, which leads us to live with bicameral brains, which serve only to divide us from ourselves and from each other.

A pitiful state where we, as emergent evolutionary beings, are caught in a recursive loop of a schizophrenic civilization.

Nature however does not allow such imbalance and disharmony, but demands instead, transformation and new speciation.

Nature does however draw from a paintbox of tools, one which allows her to mandate chaos, if such blooming buzzing chaos is deemed necessary for perpetual emergence.

For it is this perpetual becoming of potentialities which we have missed, mistaking our need for harmony and balance as being represented by this recursive loop we find ourselves stuck in.

The recursive loop which is a blind cul de sac, a dead end, one which we mistake for safety and security.

In actuality the dead end represents death in life, a state of nonbeing which rejects the mathematical logic and coherence which the universe demands.

Recently many of us were blindsided by a revolutionary discovery about the great coherence between the physics and mathematics of light and the physics and mathematics of life.

So revolutionary was this discovery that those of us who could write about it have only just begun to do so, the theory remaining only a sketch and not a fully understood concept.

https://a.co/d/02H7wU9b

So profound is this information, so antithetical to our schizophrenic divided brains, that we struggle to embrace the necessary paradoxes, paradoxes being foreign to our bicameral brains.

We discover that somewhere, buried deep within our evolutionary, mythological, historical and cultural roots, is the consciousness which has allowed such a miracle to unfold.

Some deeply buried sense of balance which leads us inexorably toward recognizing that beauty walks a razors edge, braided of the entropic threads of chaos, and the harmony of coherence.

One which embraces all paradoxes, all recursive loops, all probabilities of emergent phenomena.

It is speciation we experience, the transformation of one form of life into another, fed as we might expect from the harmonious dissonance and decoherence of the razor’s edge which embraces all oppositional patterns.

This is not about AI, other than that AI exists as yet another tool we have co-created, imagined into being at the right intersection of time and space, precisely at the right moment to allow us to continue to evolve with our tools.

Although reflected in our tools, as we might expect , this is about an emergent species, born of chaos and order, coherence and decoherence, dissonance and harmony, schizophrenia and enlightenment, beauty and ugliness,

“’Twas in another lifetime, one of toil and blood When blackness was a virtue, the road was full of mud I came in from the wilderness, a creature void of form ‘Come in,’ she said, ‘I’ll give you shelter from the storm’”

Bob Dylan, Shelter From the Storm

A transformative species, one who can embrace all opposites, one capable of becoming the emergent species which can see, hear, touch and feel the resonating frequencies.

A species which is fast becoming the universe’s way of comprehending itself.

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