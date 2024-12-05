For this November 5, 2024 update I adding the following work:

TURBO CANCERS AND DNA DAMAGE

Everyday we find more information that we as humans on this planet are really in very dire trouble.

Now we find evidence of widespread damage to our genetic code.

As suspected by some from the beginning there is now some good evidence the vaccines indeed are changing our DNA - and not for the better.

From

comes frighteningly good science on this dawning recognition.

There is more on this subject in the video linked at the end of this post.

Warnings became apparent that the vaccines might well affect our genetic code over two years ago.

But in this case overcoming the understandable denial to wanting to face this truth is a big uphill battle.

Who wishes to face such formidable possibility of their own doom?

It is as if the plutocrats came for our lives and our money - decided to take both - along with our future as human beings.

I doubt if I must elaborate here on the meaning of what amounts to a poisoning of our genetic code.

Whether it was purposefully done or a massive mistake is a moot point at this stage.

We are already under circumstances where we have evidence of intentional genocide. It is doubtful that this genetic damage was an unintentional side effect.

This when we face continued belittling of our concerns and contempt for our humanity from plutocratic forces.

As we seek to restore some reasonable rule of law across these United States and across the world we face the implacable eye of a formidable enemy.

As expressed by

below it could not be more important than we understand the pure evil and dangerous mental instability of our aggressors.

The diabolical future we will face as humans with damaged DNA may have arrived.

From

comes a highly relevant warning featured by

with

The HighwireDel Bigtree.

It is mandatory watching to understand this horrifying problem.

Understanding of the science could not be more important.

Failure to comprehend the science dooms us to the continuing genocidal tactics of the plutocrats.

MAY THE RULE OF LAW BE EFFECTIVE IN TIME TO STEM THE TIDE

We cannot depend on psychopathic fascists to rule this world. This is just the beginning of what it represents.

