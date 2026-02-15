THE UNTYING OF THE PHILOSOPHICAL, CIVILIZATIONAL, SPIRITUAL GORDIAN KNOT

SHOWING UP FOR AMERICA - THE ANTI-TYRANNY SOVEREIGN NATION

Some have the welcome ability to engage plain speech, to make clear what others hide within the pretty language of polite society, speech which cannot reveal truth.

Such a person holds a welcome rant as exemplified by the following video.

One of my favorite popular sayings is “My house, my coffee, my rules” - once again, too blunt for polite society, but emblematic of how to reset the rules.

Resetting the rules, is perhaps, in as direct and uncomplicated a way as possible, what the Trump 2.0 Team America is all about.

America is finally getting back to appreciating the rough and tumble Western, the beautifully rugged land of the American continent itself.

Land which fascinated such brilliant mercurial minds as that of one Thomas Jefferson, as he launched the expedition of Lewis and Clark across the vast territory.

Such a man, a violin playing, hopelessly romantic human being, product of the European Enlightenment, who took shape as an architect of both housing and governance, endlessly fascinated with the natural history of evolution.

It is perhaps difficult to see the presence of these founding ancestors in such a quintessentially modern man as Donald Trump.

But what makes the architecture engineered by the founding ancestors so powerful, is not so much the men themselves, so much as the uniting force of the overarching great ideas to which they subjected the purely personal.

As I have written many times, Trump is the symptom of seismic changes in the world, and not the cause.

Trump represents the active language and the active cultural zeitgeist which America has come to represent, the landscape which larger than life Jefferson’s, Madison’s, Washington’s, and even John Adam’s, come to define.

Including the formidable American rule breakers like the Amelia Earhart’s, Daniel Boone’s and Davy Crockett’s and Lewis and Clarke’s .

All presaged by those European rule breakers and disruptors of the status quo such as Shakespeare, Milton, Christopher Columbus, Sir Francis Drake, and even the stakeholder capitalists of the East India Company.

America has now proven beyond a doubt that she is not exceptional in having been affected by totalitarianism from the inside, but she has proven remarkably resilient to withstanding long term tyranny.

If Trump had not appeared to volunteer for the job, and to shock himself and everyone else by becoming elected, we would have been forced to invent him.

History is many things, but the right man or woman, appearing at the right moment, is the highlighted feature.

After all, God’s inimitable plans almost never make any sense, other than in the perfect sight of retrospective analysis.

In this particular moment it has been Trump who is required, and who appeared, Trump and the whole Trump 2.0 team, all of whom are appropriate and necessary.

In my own iconography, it has been about 12,000 years of civilization which needed to be rescued from these long dark centuries of cultural recursive loops - of boom and bust, of perpetual war for perpetual peace.

Long centuries of recursive lops which led to every society being led by the 1% elite over the 99% majority, and which led to the inevitable crumbling of each successive civilization to dust.

But primarily it was long centuries where real human evolution and human rights were subjugated to the totalitarian authoritarianism of the 1%.

A system of civilization where strong feedback loops were in place to insure the success of an evil system which persisted, like a vampire, from generation to generation.

NOTHING CAN HOLD BACK THESE BLOOD DIMMED TIDES

But nothing can hold back the changes in the progression of God’s plans, once they are fated to take place.

And nothing can hold back this massive sea change in the current loosening of the Gordian knot of culture and civilization and human consciousness.

This philosophical and cultural and spiritual knot, which has enslaved us for many centuries, is now becoming unloosed and is setting off these blood dimmed tides in human history.

Everyone feels it, but many are frightened into paralysis and despair, while, for those who will build the future, it is an exhilarating and creative challenge which makes life worth living.

We cannot hold back the times, and either select to participate in such a massive event, or select to opt out and to hide away and resist.

Fear and anger, and frustration and anxiety, hold us back, as compassion for self and other, and acceptance and gratitude serve us well.

It is an inescapable fact that our familiar spiritual enemies of fear, hatred and denial hold us back, as our spiritual allies of acceptance, compassion and acceptance spur us on to proactive change.

And it is not surprising, in the least, that Christ consciousness and human creativity are both being loosed from the tightly knotted uptightness of this Gordian knot.

THE YEAR IS 2026, NOT 1933

Trump & Marco Rubio and the Americans have made it clear throughout the 2025-2026 WEF meetings, through the US National Security Statement, and into the recent Munich Security Conference, that the whole geopolitical game has changed.

The battle lines have been drawn and the two sides defined by distinct differences.

The winners are already in place, marked by a quiet confidence and transparent manner of speaking, while those fated to lose, marked by a quiet desperation and by an opaque manner of speaking.

THE GORDIAN KNOT UNLOOSED AND THE WORLD SWEPT INTO THE FUTURE

The battle lines follow the human psycho spiritual ability to discern what is positive for beneficial human evolution - culturally and biologically - and what is not beneficial for human evolution - culturally and biologically.

We see now that the loosening of this particular Gordian knot divides the serious from the superficial, the men from the boys, and the women from the girls, the intelligent from the ignorant, healthy human consciousness, from unhealthy human deception and denial.

Here, there is no, and will be no, middle ground.

