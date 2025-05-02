THE UPTIGHT, FEAR-DRIVEN, ICY HEART OF LIBERAL CONSCIOUSNESS





What could have possessed otherwise intelligent - and presumably sane individuals - to be persuaded by the liberal agenda?



Who in their right mind would support criminalized illegal immigration, and human caused climate change, and Net Zero Green energy fictions, and above all the deliberate sociopolitical destruction of one’s own nation?



The answer is surprisingly straightforward - and it is found in the art and science of psychological warfare.



Being manipulated psychologically by sick human beings who seek to dominate others is not a new concept in any way.



What is relatively new is to have had organizations dedicated to sick mass manipulation - such as the CIA, Trilateral Commission and all the international offshoots morphed from these.

MACHIAVELLIAN POLITICS - THE MIND OF AUTHORITARIANISM



Basically the concept was described by Niccolò Machiavelli in his volume The Prince over six hundred years ago in 1513 - and the concept was not by any means new to the system in 1513.



What Machiavelli described was the mindset of human predators - whose motivations were to serve as authoritarian leaders who took all power and wealth from the people they served.



Today, although we have a whole division of psychology devoted to these sick individuals - very few normal people are aware of this - or are taught about it.



Not being aware of the existence of this Machiavellian mindset can prove extremely detrimental to our own individual health and safety, and to the well being of an entire society or nation.



Unless we are taught the behavioral details of interaction with such people - we are perilously liable to be victimized by them.



Even in times when Machiavellian leaders become shockingly powerful and engage in outright evil - most people still simply helplessly - naively - ask why someone would behave in such a way.



Without a working mental model of Machiavellian mindset - detailing specifically what psychological warfare tactics are waged against helpless victims - the interpersonal relationships - on the individual or political level - cannot be understood.



Today with sophisticated digital herd management - especially through the internet - vulnerable people become victimized by the management of public opinion and fall victim to the work of these predators.



A great example of an entire company who specializes in this Machiavellian control is Facebook or Meta - and it was recently spelled out for us by the amazing interchange between Facebook whistleblower and the US Congress.

For those interested, the whole bag of psychosocial dirty laundry is described in the following excellent film.



NEARLY ALL LEADERS HAVE BEEN MACHIAVELLIAN

Our own human history - if viewed from a particular perspective - is one long story of we humans being dominated and manipulating and conned by these Machiavellian sickos.



Therefore it is essential to understand how to recognize - and avoid - becoming victimized by these serially destructive manipulators .



Another perfect example of the mass manipulation of human beings has been the long tawdry enterprise of Covid-19 - and the genocide brought by the weapons known as “ vaccines”.



This mass conning of the world did not happen in a vacuum - but was a well planned and laid out strategy.



When agencies who wage psychological warfare reach the sophistication to achieve control over most of the world’s populations - as was achieved by Covid-19 - we have reached a point of no return.



Since I have written exhaustively of Covid details elsewhere - I am not going to repeat them here.



The critical point now is to understand that these Machiavellian personalities have succeeded in fooling the entire world - and we are compelled to come face to face with what this means for us all.



No longer can we leave control of our information - and management of our lifelong educations - up to some group of authoritarian authorities.



We have seen graphically what happens when we do allow this - we get Eurocentric Hegemony - in the form of a cabal of intersecting plutocrats who take control.



What this looks like - we experienced here in the US until Trump 2.0 was elected - and we can observe now in Mark Carney’s Canada, and in the now globalist mastermind owned nations of Western Europe.









We notice that there is a sizable contingent of people who did not fall for the Covid-19 con - and who were not victimized by social media mind control.



These individuals are those who had the rare strength of character to resist and/or were educated to understand how to detect - and win over - these toxic manipulators.



Those who were uneducated about how to deal with toxic manipulators and/or who were more vulnerable to this abuse - fell victim to the scams.



And since this was practically the entire world - we need to examine why this happened.



Do we have a world of psychologically damaged humans - predators and victims locked in a struggle to the death?



The answer is both yes - and no.

THE SYSTEM IS THE PROBLEM





We have unwittingly engineered such a scenario - by depending upon a system which is based upon encouraging those with Machiavellian tendencies to take positions of power and wealth.



Across the history of our organized human civilizations - a study of kings and queens - powerful families - and celebrities and political leaders - would show a preponderance of Machiavellian types represented within these groups.



This is not rocket science - or quantum physics - but a rather prosaic idea - one easily illustrated by a skilled teacher.



And an idea that all human beings should rightfully be taught from an early age.



When something so very basic to existing as a human being becomes neglected by the educational system we must ask why - and receive answers.



For what we can recognize is that a system based on rule by authoritarian masterminds - by skilled Machiavellian tyrants - simply does not want us to understand this at all.



This is why what Machiavelli’s genius - combined with accurate modern psycho spirituality - is withheld from us.



The last thing toxic manipulators wish is to see a population well versed in the process of accurately identifying Machiavellian Toxic manipulators - and taught to skillfully evaluate and defuse the problem.



Education - education and free speech - are the keys to changing this sick system upon which human have depended for so very long.



This we are engaged in doing right now - haltingly and slowly perhaps - but the only way the system can be changed is from inside the system - by the people who make up that system.



Shakespeare had a moment of brilliance when he wrote - “Thinking makes it so”.



If we came to understand through free speech - and through life long education - that it is indeed thinking which makes it so - the system, our societies, our reality - would change nearly instantaneously - and in the right direction .



This is happening now.

BIRTH OF THE AGE OF QUANTUM CONSCIOUSNESS





The universe is a living conscious entity - with consciousness existing within and without - permeating every single thing.



With our consciousness we do create the world - and yet our science and technology lags way behind this recognition.



It is up to us who are alive and conscious to begin to recognize, to communicate and to further comprehend this magical mystery tour we are within.



Every part of us is a living conscious entity - each and every cell a crystalline receiver and transmitter.



Our whole bodies and realities are resonating vibrational energy frequencies.



Made possible by the universal mastermind in each and every cell - our DNA - a molecule of intricate and powerful information - part of the universal mind - or God - that which is the creator of all we are - and of all we will ever know.



This is not the fantasy of some new age bliss ninny’s imagination.



This is the dawning new awareness of quantum consciousness - even being picked up by the dawning new elegance of our quantum computers.



AUTHORITARIANISM CANNOT COMPREHEND QUANTUM CONSCIOUSNESS



This is difficult for authoritarian minds to grasp - as it works against their desire to measure - and to absolutely know - and to believe they are in control of - everything.



Quantum physics and quantum consciousness frighten the hell out of Machiavellian types.



For those who wish to go deeper I provide the following video - with caution.

Quantum consciousness is something to approach as we each individually become ready to encounter it.

It is a dawning awareness which should not - and cannot be - forced - but must unfold.





Quantum computing is a “dangerously inaccessible definition of what it means to be alive”.



I know from personal experience that this is terribly difficult to comprehend - but it is also true - and also represents our future.

Thus so well worth what it requires to begin to comprehend.

And the only way to begin to understand is to dive in with both feet and to learn to live within the constructs of this new paradigm.

GOD - THE UNIVERSAL INTELLIGENCE - IS IN THE ALGORITHM





God is in the algorithm as a logical extension of we as human co-creators having developed it - but the algorithm cannot ever be capable of explaining God or quantum reality.

This is something which quantum computing will explain in its own terms - and something we each will need to explain to ourselves in our own terms.

Computing - even quantum computing - is limited to the artificially intelligent.

The technological dream of knowing the universe through technology has collapsed in upon itself - through the direct experience of quantum computing.

The quantum computers become entangled within the quantum consciousness of the universe itself - as do we and as does everything.

Space time is a living conscious entity in which we are entangled participants.



God - the universal consciousness cannot be explained - but only experienced.



It is shamanism and the spiritual experience of knowing we are co-creators of the world - co-creators - or participants - within reality itself - which is our vey human future.



It is magical, symmetrical, infinite and resonating and expanding ever changing fractal beauty which we see unfolding as the universe.

AUTHORITARIAN WORLD COLLAPSES AND DIES - AS QUANTUM AWARENESS IS BORN

We become weary and bored with explaining the energetics of the old dying authoritarian world.

Our interest now begins to lie with the new dawning world of free enterprise and free engagement with the truth - it has been a very long time coming.

Quantum means infinite possibilities - and free will means to choose one possible path out of these infinite possibilities.

My trust lies in believing we are now selecting the correct paths forward.

As I begin to understand quantum physics and quantum consciousness and quantum universes - I will share my illusions and delusions - and the paths I choose from the infinite possibilities - with you the reader.

Leave a comment

Share