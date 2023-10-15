The Vainglorious Theory Of Human Caused Climate Change In a Time of Human Caused Extinction
How The Human Species Organized Its Own Demise
Forward:
It flashes before my eyes that our greatest writers were masters of understatement.
We - as modern keyboard-warriors - or content-creators - who think we are writers are masters of overstatement.
This is necessarily so - as everything which has been so beautifully understated has by now been effectively overstated.
Her folks, they said, our live…
