The doom scrolling fatalists are out in force right now.

It is right - they try to tell us - that we now stare this civilizational collapse in the face.

Beyond that - they tell us - that this is somehow America’s fault - unable to distinguish between this “America” - and a plot to take over the world.

But what is at fault here is the consciousness which has allowed this civilization to grow like a cancer - and then to repeatedly fail - almost on schedule as every civilization - including this one - has done.

They write so grandly and eloquently of how America is at fault for the world’s problems - and totally deserving of her fate.

But as Shakespeare wrote of this kind of spiritual blindness many years ago - these spiritually and emotionally blinded fools - are unable to reflect anything but their own inner pain - and spiritual decay.

Because they embody this inner pain and spiritual decay they cannot help but see this in everyone else.

In psychology this is called deflection or transference - seeing in another the exact mirroring of one’s own psychic pain - and holding that person responsible for one’s own inadequacies.

But Shakespeare made a career out of dramatizing this - especially as it related to those who rise to power out of toxic destructive narcissism.

These characters - empty inside - unable to understand themselves - and therefore needing to take power and control - to fill up the voracious big black spiritual and emotional holes at their centers.

These emotionally wounded souls will reliably blame others before even considering that they might be at fault.

But now we find ourselves in a last ditch effort to pull back from the brink of the largest civilizational collapse of all time - one which makes the Fall of Rome seem quaint by comparison.

This is not a drill or click bait of any kind - but a last ditch effort to let fellow humans know what the stakes are here.

I do not have time to write a proper essay here - but must just type out quick notes to hit the high points.

This war is not limited to the United States, and - other than to a few million Americans - those who voted for Trump - the plot to destroy humanity and the integrity of all nations - remains all but unrecognizable by the world

Many saw the original speech this year delivered remotely by POTUS Trump to the World Economic Forum.

Trump politely reasonably challenged the whole agenda of the WEF - and those who know anything about the WEF knows this hardly went over well.

But what the world has not yet seen is the panic among this same organization at Trump’s recent actions to try to save the United States from this totalitarian agenda of the WEF.

As most informed people have known since yesterday - the amount of criminal fraud in the USA has already hit the billions - even trillions - and incredibly this only amounts to two percent - that is 2.0 % - of the total amount of fraud.

The DOGE efforts to identify and to stem this tide now focus on the Pentagon and beyond.

The mind boggles at the suspected amount which has been stolen from the American people.

The Red Ink has not even begun to be appreciated - as who would expect civilizational collapse to be accompanied by economic failure??

People who have not been aware believe this is just about the USA - hardly - although those who have read my stack from the beginning - even just skimming the highlights - have a good background.

The moral and spiritual collapse is yet another factor in civilizational collapse which is underappreciated.

The key element here is that the WEF has done a great job of pulling the wool over the eyes of most of the world - as great totalitarians have always done.

The expression on Trump’s face - of resolute determination and sadness tells it all - as he struggles to save the world without creating unnecessary panic.

Because if the world knew the truth - that this is a struggle for the very survival of humanity - they would panic and make the situation worse.

What I say as an ordinary Tennessee grandmother is largely ignored - so I am left to continue to write - my numbers successfully shadow banned on the internet.

What I know now is that politicians and influencers at the highest level have been reading every word - maybe as a sort of diary of these planned epidemic years from the point of view of an ordinary person.

But now I must make a last ditch effort to get through this shadow banning to let everyone know what is occurring.

Your lives are at stake - and these WEF people who have been plotting to own all of us and the world since the 1960’s - will literally stop at nothing.

This organization views both nations and individuals as standing in the way of owning the world - and will not rest until they have killed all of us off - and left any remaining nations in total destruction.

As I have already built the full documented case for this throughout my stack - I do not have the time or the inclination to spell it out here.

Those who failed to understand will have to go back and skim through this wealth of material to play catch up.

Unfortunately the world appears not to want to know what is happening - they feel it and it makes them cower in fear and doubt and anger - rather than standing up to deny these totalitarians their victory.

Even when given a leader who will be victorious if supported - the world turns and attacks this leader with vicious hatred and envy and fear and anger - a reflection unfortunately of what humanity has become.

I hope it is not too late although my dreams indicate it most likely is very close.

Stand before it is too late and no matter what the outcome - or see the final extinction of us all.

As it stands now the world has been successfully manipulated (swindled) by professional manipulators into surrendering our human wealth - and our lives - and our children’s - and children’s children’s lives.

My prayer at this late date is that the burdens be lightened for the children who must see it come to this - and for those who have tried to serve as peacemakers and as guides and leaders.

AS GOES AMERICA, SO GOES THE WORLD

May the people who are willing to give everything to save the world be the ones who will inherit it now.

It is to the American people that the real credit goes for seeing through all the fake news - and for recognizing the corruption - and for seeing the swindling swindlers for who they are.

If there is a winner here it is the American people who have won.

May our creator bless all of the peacemakers.

Go forward with the wings of angels - as there is nothing to lose here - but everything.

FREEDOM IS JUST ANOTHER WORD - FOR EVERYTHING LEFT TO LOSE

Yesterday’s post:

Share

Leave a comment