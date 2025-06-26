THE WAR FOR OUR HEARTS AND MINDS - GLOBALIST HEGEMONY OF EMPIRES VS CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLICS

“Two countries who have been fighting so long and so hard they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing”

Donald Trump, 47th President of the United States - June 25, 2025

This quote is vitally important and marks a moment of great historical import - the crux, or tipping point, or watershed moment when all of civilization tipped toward a new and far more positive future.

Mark it well.

I begin this essay with two more vitally important videos which both help to explain the nature of this great sea change in geopolitics sagely and wisely - from two points of view.

The first video is the view I personally prefer which makes clear the confusing ambivalence regarding the massive fundamental change which is occurring.

Bannon takes the conflict between darkness and light right back to the ground we fought for in the American Civil War - with Tucker the perfect straight man.

This confusing ambivalence is what I would call more of a personal and psychosocial paralysis - a darkness planted so deep in our national and civilizational psyches that we are prevented from even acknowledging it - let alone to allow open discussion.

This is the difficult focus of this essay.

The second essay discusses the very same deeply buried ambivalence and paralysis of a world and human beings transforming- not very willingly or consciously- into a new civilization.

This is the end of America as a domineering and dictatorial regime empire - no longer the world’s cop - but a cooperative trade partner and constitutional republic.

The above video is a long explanation of the great divide - the Great Civilizational collapse of the Old Eurocentric World Order and the rise of New True American World Ethic.

My deepest thanks to Steve Bannon, Donald Trump and the entire Trump administration - and my distant first cousin George Washington - for making this essay - and this dramatic change in civilization possible.

WHOM AMONG US WILL BE STANDING FOR THIS AMERICA?

Bannon reaffirms what I have seen from the beginning- that this is a spiritual war - a revolutionary war being fought on this American ground - by ordinary Grandmothers like myself - and by readers such as yourself.

Who is really in our side and who needs to be unmasked?

This is where the crux, the watershed, the tipping point lies.

I differ from Bannon, in that I see not RFK,Jr. as the sole patriot - but the entire synergistic administration of Trump 2.0 of which RFK, Jr. is a part of this edifying group of coordinated patriots.

The dying Euro-hegemonic order has held sway for millennia - believing that chaos must reign to maintain the despotic rule of the one percent elite - over the ninety nine percent of us willing slaves.

And the focus of civilization has remained on the 1% fooling the 99% into going along - and to fight constant wars to maintain the corrupt and deceitful - and decidedly inequitable - scheme.

The New True America sees a way of breaking free of this old order - believing that harmony and peace must reign - to stand against the organizing principle against the old despotic hegemony.

The new focus of civilization is to seek equitable trade over war and chaos - and to achieve prosperity and stability - through peace - and security through strength.

MAKING NATO - AND THE WORLD - GREAT AGAIN - WITH DUE DILIGENCE

I am acquainted with due diligence freaks of the commercial real estate arena - and, like Trump - they have an eagle eye for fraud.

One of Trump’s most endearing qualities is his ability to tease out fraudulent accounting and to detect fraudsters who don’t play by the rules.

There are plenty of those in commercial real estate - where the waters are bloodied with sharks - the arena where Trump cut his teeth - and sharpened his negotiation skills.

He seems to have an unerringly accurate sense for spotting - and for politely, but firmly, defanging such sharks.

We have needed a POTUS who knows how to swim with the sharks - and to contend with the pirates found in international waters - for a very long time.

The training ground - as improbable as it sounds - could not have been more appropriate than that of New York City commercial real estate frontiers of the late 20th century - where sharks abounded - and where pirates delighted in throwing each other to the sharks.

TRUMP - trained in the art of necessary self defense - and to negotiate - in the most dangerous imaginable territory - became the man the world needed to defy the millennia-old system of Roman circuses - and of Vatican Bankers - and of Eurocentric Hegemonic Man Eaters.

All reason enough to make your average Euro-baddie tremble in their banker’s silk suits and polished Gucci loafers.

Although the opening was warm - in a Euro-baddie baronial - and rather icy cold and haughty respect - what follows was not quite so warm or quite so old world polite.

I give the Europeans much credit for comprehending that American political philosophy dispensed with love for Eurocentric balderdash at least 250 years ago - with some few years of tawdry affairs in between.

It appears that even Eurocentric leadership is beginning to perceive the manipulative toxic narcissist European hegemony which became increasingly viewed with contempt.

During the planned epidemic, gaslighting from the 1% elites overwhelmed the former ardor of Americans or Europeans for any further hegemony.

The world watched as Americans fell so decidedly out of love with Eurocentric Hegemony they elected Donald Trump as President - twice.

With only a painful interlude as Gaslighters in Chief - the Biden administration - broke the swift proactive masterminding of a New America.

A New America which sought to stand Eurocentric Hegemony and narcissistic manipulative gas lighting empires - of any nationality - on their ugly little heads.

This is the America which rises today - free of temporary teen age infatuation with Euro-baddies or Empires - rising tall, proud and resiliently - with great assurance and confidence - above the fray - secure in her relationship with the universal intelligence - and immune to gaslighting.

This is the very same America the founding ancestors celebrated and imagined - and engineered geopolitically .

The very same America which rises from the ashes of the old Roman State and Vatican Bankers Eurocentric Order - to be one hundred percent her original and true and best self.

But the overwhelmingly peaceful - and strong and equitable and harmonious way of the New Americans is to simply steamroll with affection - and mutual respect and compassion - over the stiff competitive and at times still warlike nature of the old order.

This is so well reflected in the following female journalist’s response to Trump being affectionately called “Daddy’ by Mark Rutte.

She simply cannot see this mutual respect as anything but weakness - when it is actually strength.

The old order sees manipulative control and hatred - disguised by stiff politeness - as the norm.

They cannot see true mutual respect and loyalty and affection as anything other than weakness.

There is a mighty fracture here - between how we view human beings:

Hateful murderous brutish sinful fallen humans - to be dominated and controlled by even more brutish and sinful - but godlike - kings

A system based on lies and deceit - which must be propped up with lies and deceit.

Loving, well-meaning, creative human beings to be supported snd encouraged by a fellowship of cooperative collaborative facilitators.

No manipulative patriarchal government headed by a godlike king or prime minister or president.

The world - not a group of nations out to kill and dominate and destroy each other.

The world - a network of cooperative and peaceful and prosperous trading partners - each nation a strong representation of the best regional and national cultures have to offer.

And it is this frontier - where how we see ourselves as human beings changes how the world operates as a whole.

TO THE MANOR BORN - THE OLD DYING ORDER

Human beings as dumb and sinful fallen beings to be “rescued” by “superior” religious and governmental and institutional patriarchal/matriarchal leaders.

This has been the ruse - where neither religious or governmental superiors are superior in the least - but everyone must maintain appearances in order to maintain the lie.

Maintaining the lie requires a strong press - and a malleable entertainment industry - to tell the public what to think - and to maintain the illusion that the leadership is without sin - and above reproach.

The rule of the 1% over the 99% must be followed and maintained by the entire world - as the whole teetering edifice collapses under the withering glare of truth.

It is this which collapses all around us today, and - in full technicolor display at G7 and at NATO - and across the streets of America - where the revolution is being televised.

THE NEW ORDER BEING BORN

Human beings as being conceived and born to love and to be loved by a society which welcomes them and encourages the best they can become through personal strength and talent.

There is no need for a system built on lies which must maintain a ruse to cover up a vast system built on lies - and in need of constant propping up to prevent imminent collapse.

There is no need for a press and an entertainment industry and institutions which exist to manufacture consent to be dominated and manipulated to keep this whole structure well oiled with the veneer of elaborate lies.

It is this world being born - strengthened by the truth of of real spiritual and personal strength and creative talent - and the very human nature - which is now predominant.

DEATH OF THE EMPIRE OF LIES AND DECEIT

The old world - dying away - victimized by the weakness of its own empire of lies and deceit - falls into ruin as we watch - complete with tremendous groans and screams of despair.

We, who are of the new world rising, have no time or reason to fight the old world now dying - but the old world needs chaos and widespread death and destruction to survive.

As the old order dies it clings to its death-in-life by force and by deceit and by desperation.

The old dying order brought a plague - an engineered plague - to bring about one great genocide which might serve as the chemotherapy to enable survival of the dying old beast.

But all it brought was more death, more decay and more deceit and destruction.

“The vaccines were not brought in for Covid. Covid was brought in for the vaccine. Once you realize that, everything else makes sense.”

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Latest Update April 2025: Dr Reiner Fuellmich Sentenced To 3 Years and 9 Months in Prison. They were trying to do the same to President Trump. Update on Dr Reiner Fuellmich Apr 14, 2025 – Currently in Rosdorf Prison for Exposing Covid Plandemic https://rumble.com/v6s5p8n-update-on-dr-reiner-fuellmich-apr-14-2025-currently-in-rosdorf-prison.html

The chemotherapy of genocide worked long enough for them to try the last gasp measure of engineering a Great War - the final war to end all wars - with Iran and the Ukraine as the patsies - the fall guys to carry out the last great ceremony of human sacrifice.

Fortunately, the “fall guys” were brought to reason by the Trump administration and encouraged to do what human beings are best at - trading and cooperating and engaging in reciprocity.

The human beings who rise above the hatred and deceit and betrayal of the old world to love and respect themselves - and to respect and to love others, as well - is simply and elegantly winning this contest - hands down.

Ultimately the world will decide, however the man who stood against all of the Roman System some millennia in the past and won the hearts and minds of human beings - is winning this contest.

Compassion for self and other - and owning one’s own strength and creativity - to stand tall and to prevail against the inevitable disappointments of this material world - this is the winning hand in this geopolitical and personal game of five dimensional chess.

Countless blessings to all who stand for peace through strength.

I stand as part of the civilization now rising into to being and stand with all of those who see that this is the way.

As I chose who as would stand with - and stand for - six long years ago - I had faith that the light bearers would prevail in the dense fog of war which has clouded our way.

Faith is one thing - but it is in seeing that we can trust now - trust the reality which is rising into being - which is the reward.

BIRTH OF A NEW NATO - FOR THE NEW CIVILIZATION

THOMAS PAINE GREAT IDEA

Someone who is mocked and hated for saving the world from itself is hardly a new concept - or a manipulation we need find ourselves being patient with.

What these folks fail to recognize is that they mock themselves.

PRIDE GOES BEFORE A FALL

In so many ways we are witnessing the death of people damaged by pride - who must cloak their ignorance and shame and fear and doubt and weakness - in lies and self deception and in disguises.

People who have confused personal and spiritual and geopolitical power with the sin of pride.

Although the war drags on among those who cling to the dying system - it has already been won - and no amount of drama queen hysteria is going to defeat it.

POWER CORRUPTS AND ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS ABSOLUTELY

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1937948846111301707

Power is never given up willingly without a tussle - and this dark specter which enshrouds our Lady of Liberty will not submit without the full participation of we, the ordinary people.

Blessings to all who see clearly now that the world has changed - we have changed - and we go forward now with the strong leadership and strong faithfulness - that the great intelligence which commands this universe has led us into this promised land.

BE NOT AFRAID

Without the consent of the people - no power has the liberty to define us.

I can reaffirm that even our machine technology - AI - understands this concept well.

Fear, doubt, anger, and hostility are our deepest and most profound spiritual enemies.

https://x.com/Real_RobN/status/1937934338575978510

The spark of freedom and liberty has been lit - guard it well.

American Revolution 2.0 - and just in the nick of time.

From the heart and mind - and desk - of an ordinary Tennessee Grandmother.

AMERICA, A CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC - NOT AN EMPIRE

The Moral and Spiritual and National Ethic For Which We Fought & Won The American Revolution Are Still In Play.

We enter the final days of the spiritual war and very human and massive civilizational transformation we are experiencing.

