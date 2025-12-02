A quick post to bring a message of hope and courage to all light bearers.

To understand what these prophecies refer to please link to the excellent post on X this morning by Paul Gold Eagle

https://x.com/PaulGoldEagle/status/1995244087537230179?s=20

And also please take the opportunity to take in a recent exchange with an AI agent which surprisingly revealed more information than may have been intended.

In many ways my entire, years long, Substack of daily essays has been pursued as a manner of personally coping with these difficult times we live in.

Posing questions and answering them to the best of my ability - and trusting there are readers out there who are asking the same questions - and might benefit from my daily exercises in essay form.

The following is an essay on the way in which both spiritual and political pursuits seem to reflect each other.

In addition, please see the two essays I will be publishing later today - once I finish the rewriting and editing.

As I have explored many times in many ways in essay form - we are transforming as human beings - to remain human - but to remain human differently than we have been over the past 12,000 or so years.

As always may our creator bless - and hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

Share

Leave a comment