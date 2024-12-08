Inspired by a note from fellow Substacker

Here is the excellent article on the WEF recommended by Don Paul.

https://donpaulwearerev.com/flipping-the-script/the-great-reset-is-a-global-technofascist-state

And yet another by Don Paul himself - and it appears Don Paul and I share something in common - San Francisco - where I was born and raised.

https://www.ur1light.com/the-world-is-turning

We see to be living in times it is difficult to top - for the sheer unbelievable nature of them - and for the top-down rigid totalitarianism which seems to get stronger with every passing hour.

The fall of Syria is dire - and the revolution once again seems to have involved the United States - CIA - globalist forces.

Every day brings us closer to the perilous prospect of WW III.

Those of us who have known what globalists have intended with Covid - as a strategy of further control, wealth enhancement - and population reduction - are unfortunately - not surprised.

One thing which the advent of World War will shut down is the truth - and the truth has been busting out all over lately.

Meanwhile America awaits new leadership as she now founders on the rock rudderless - with Dr. Jill, President Elect Trump and Elon Musk hanging out with their fellow one percenters at Notre Dame.

I won’t comment on the costumes worn by the saintly parsons.

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20241208-notre-dame-to-hold-first-public-service-after-five-year-restoration

As word breaks that the conspiracy theorists were correct about Covid and the vaccines - the elite seem strangely committed to all out war.

Blessings to everyone as we negotiate these rough waters.

Take care of yourselves and each other!

And, as always, may our creator bless and keep the peacemakers.

Share

Leave a comment