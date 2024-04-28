THE WHAT'S GOING ON PLAYLIST FOR SUNDAY, APRIL 28, 2024
Have a Blessed, Totally Amazing Sunday!
Can you feel the energy surrounding us beginning to tip back toward harmony, balance, compassion and the way of the heart?
If you are sensing this you may be in tune with the times.
For in the midst of the hatred, misunderstanding and misinformation - and chaos of these times - is the truth of an equal and opposite reaction now in progress.
