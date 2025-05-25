“Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt.”

― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

I am impressed by POTUS Trump’s ability to dispatch geopolitical problems without firing a shot - just by knowing himself - and the enemy - he slays demons without resorting to physical violence.

Reverse racism and genocide and totalitarianism are trademarks of globalist ideological capture.

Quite obviously no true warrior for human rights - and no sane individual - ever tolerates racism, genocide, rape, and totalitarianism.

Yet these things are precisely what are going on in ideologically captured South Africa.

In the most excellent interview shared below a South African share what the world at large has not yet accepted about globalist ideological capture.

WHITE HOUSE AMBUSH OF A POOR BLACK VICTIMIZED SOUTH AFRICAN POTUS

As the media is so good at echoing - POTUS Trump - is such a reprehensible villain.

Trump just specializes in turning the liberal media into parrots - an echoing cacophony of endless brainless talking points.

In a hilarious take away the world’s mainstream media was easily manipulated into the precise position which Trump wants them in - so intolerably stupid they can be relied upon to fall into his every trap.

They fall into it with great enthusiasm as if their goal in life was to be manipulated and victimized by “Bad Old Trump”.

And sickeningly - in this case - the hair sprayed, heavily made up news readers innocently supported reverse racism and an ongoing genocide in South Africa.

They also - as per usual - could be counted on to miss a proverbial point - that - through their idiocy - they made certain that South Africa would forsake any hope of getting a trade deal with the Americans.

I am crying alright - crying over laughing so hard - at the crying shame these victimized presstitutes have made of their lives.

The real losers are of course the Africans the mainstream media pretend to care about - while pushing the liberal agenda of globalist totalitarians - whose goal is nation killing.

After all who would be insane enough to create a totalitarian world government - and leave any nation states in place?

And the globalist agenda - war for war’s sake - population reduction - AKA genocide - and the disintegration of nation states - is hard at work destroying South Africa.

But poor old Trump - he is having the time of his life supporting the American goal of serving the people - of promoting such horrors as Democracy - and of supporting the rise of the world’s leading Constitutional Republic.

It is a terrible thing old Trump is doing - promoting love - mutual respect - and strength.

And for one Nashville, Tennessee grandmother the pain and loss of winning - against totalitarians who are so idiotic they are not even aware of being totalitarians - is getting to be too much.

And yet despite the pain and agony of winning - I find myself celebrating each and every victory - sometimes more than one a day.

Winning - a terrible legacy - but then somebody’s got to do it.

THERE OUGHT TO BE A LAW!

