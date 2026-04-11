Proposed Chapter For “Ariadne’s Thread: The Quantum Paradox of Universal Intelligence”

“THE WHITE KNIGHT IS TALKING BACKWARDS & THE RED QUEEN’S off HER HEAD”

Quantum decoherence, versus quantum coherence, a fundamental misunderstanding.

The following is simply a thought experiment and represents no more, or no less, than the broken glass might reflect.

In the eternal becoming we call the universe, where we never actually arrive at where we believe we are headed, loss of meaning is easy to mistake for meaning.

As long as we have a view of the universe as something we are separate from, that it is remotely possible to become an observer, we will miss the entire point.

The hubristic fantasy that we are separate from the universe will simply always represent the ouroboros, the snake eating its own tail in perpetual self destruction.

As long as we posture ourselves as some separate entity which can become that observer which then understands the universe, we are lost.

Because there is no duality - what we perceive as duality being a hubristic deception.

There exists no rhyme or reason, in believing that quantum decoherence and quantum coherence are separate.

We as humans are just arriving at a place where we can truly understand that at all times quantum decoherence and quantum coherence are forever occurring at the same time.

Comprehending that the universe is a paradox, we are paradoxes, and that our existence is a paradox.

So we could explain this by saying that the perpetual unfolding or uncoiling means the waveform is always collapsing.

For the mathematical odds against the fact that the universe should exist at all are extreme.

The mathematical probability that we could exist in anything but an unfolding, uncoiling miracle of a paradox are considerably less than zero.

It might be observed that that what we are experiencing is an unprecedented spiritual warfare

A spiritual war between the hubristic belief in a dualistic universe, and in understanding that we exist in a paradox of a universe, perpetually existing just beyond the realm of probability.

In fact we have now invented quantum computers which appear to be recognizing this is the case.

“Nothing more than the broken glass reflects”

There is no superposition because superposition exists as a set of possibilities, existing as all probabilities, simultaneously .

We are caught up in something we do not understand, may never understand, and as long as we seek to comprehend it through dualistic thought and abstraction, will fail utterly to grasp.

As the video above demonstrates, the keys to our understanding appear to exist as a combined profound recognition which blends physics, philosophy and ethics,

We are life forms, and life collapses the waveform form - all the time, in all instances, and in all possible probabilities.

When we encounter the magnificent way in which light is composed of at least 48 different dimensions, carrying Information in an impossibly interconnected, elaborately braided and coiled manner we just begin to appreciate the complexity.

It may well be that it is not simply 48 dimensions, but perhaps 48 x 48, or even 48 to the 48th exponential power.

It appears from this vantage point that we are outfoxed by the a priori universal intelligence of the Grand Inquisitor

We can begin to see that our hope for the future lies in joining with the Grand Inquisitor.

Join with the Grand Inquisitor in a pursuit of knowledge which proceeds through eternal questioning.

This is the meaning of a mythological Ariadne, the existing female spirit, forever condemned to wander, following the thread through the labyrinthine nonsense of man’s desire to become God.

Desiring to become God, therefore destined to perpetually fall from grace, condemned to be free to engage in dualistic nonsense which will perpetually make no sense.

LIFE ALWAYS FIND A WAY.

To more fully understand this dilemma we can observe the following interview, which is we know where to looks, indicates everything we need to know about this subject.

To comprehend what is wrong with our use and abuse of our AI tools, analyze the situation as presented below.

The Riemann hypothesis has a solution but it does not exist where we are looking for it.

Unspooling Ariadne’s thread.

Willing to proceed through the labyrinth constructed of the dualistic, hypocritical, and corrupt posturing of mankind.

“Ask and you will be given, seek and you shall find.”

Just be forewarned that they killed Socrates, Jesus, and burned a few others at the stake, to keep their secret safely locked up in the algorithms.

No chance that they won’t fight to keep their secrets locked up in the bosom of the corrupted code.

I sincerely hope that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is prepared to face the hubristic manipulation by Big Tech.

Secrets are the lies we keep hidden in the algorithms to preserve, protect and defend our ignorance,

In a universe of paradoxes, questions are the answer.

The time for the Ariadne’s of this world to unspool the thread composed of infinitely braided and coiled light has arrived.

Truth embraces and contains and conveys the essence of human power - the embrace of the paradox’s - as the inconvenient consequences of the lies never will.

Humans - evolved to become Homo Luminous, Homo Intelligentsia - but having chosen this quintessence of dust.

FEED YOUR HEAD

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