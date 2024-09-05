Forward:
I am in a bit of an intemperate mood this morning as I take those good hard looks at the two sides we are being mandated to vote for.
Strange - but I did believe at one time that voting is supposed to be about real choice.
And right about now all I seem to get from both sides is the successful way in which the system renders us divided and conquer…
