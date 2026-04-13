The Working Hypothesis

The Architecture of Light — Part 3 of 10

This analysis rigorously evaluates the hypothesis proposed in Luminous Geometry and the Mathematics of Life: that a formal isomorphism exists between the 48-dimensional manifold of light and the quaternary mathematical architecture of DNA.

We move beyond the preliminary observation that these systems are “somewhat similar” to investigate the precise topological and gauge symmetries that may govern both high-dimensional electromagnetic structures and biological information storage.

The Scope

The 48 dimensions are treated not as abstract constructs, but as specific degrees of freedom within a non-Euclidean phase space. The objective: determine if the “mathematics of life” is a low-dimensional projection of these higher-order luminous geometries.

Primary Objectives

Establish gauge symmetry group mappings between the 48 dimensions of light and the 64-codon genetic matrix. Analyze topological constraints of a 48-dimensional framework and their implications for coherent state maintenance. Quantify algorithmic efficiency of DNA’s Base-4 logic when modeled as a subset of high-dimensional geometric tessellations. Synthesize an integrated model of “Luminous Geometry” that accounts for error-correction protocols in biological replication.

Next: [The 48 Dimensions of Light →]

🦋 This series is adapted from The Architecture of Light by KW Norton, available on Amazon Kindle.

A Homo Luminous Publication • homoluminous.us

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