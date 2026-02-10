THE WORLD WAKES UP GRADUALLY, AND THEN ALL AT ONCE

Forward:

Today, on a Tuesday like any other Tuesday, we wake up to a world which has changed, and changed irrevocably.

Of course we know that change is the rule, and that constant change, all of the time, in ceaseless forward motion, is the ways things are in this quantum universe.

But this current change is happening on a grand scale, at least here on Planet Earth, the rate of change is becoming exponential.

And here, on this perfectly ordinary Tuesday, we are going to take an exponential look at the ways in which this change is affecting us all.

From the Local and Individualized - To the Worldwide and the Universally General.

The world seems to be waking to something entirely new.

The tyranny of the algorithm is beginning to fade for the new quantum age of humanity.

FUNDAMENTAL, GRASSROOTS, BOTTOM UP - REVOLUTIONARY CHANGE

Whether we select one aspect, or take on the task of describing all of it, wherever we look, from the general to the specific, there is massive evidence of such a grassroots change.

It is as if we can see the waking of the world reflected in a Super Bowl game, or glimpsed in the riots shaking European cities, or contained in the disgrace of a political class in the United States, or as reflected in the cataclysmic rise of the Trump 2.0 Team America, as a geopolitical force

From something as seemingly inconsequential as a Super Bowl game and half time show, to massive geopolitical shifts, as the knowledge that a sick little man named Jeffrey Epstein managed to reveal the 1% elite of the world as sick little psychopaths.

So large and general is the change, in sweeping the entire planet, and so small and specific, in changing our own lives, that we are stunned into silence at the significance of this moment.

Moments such as this, which sweep us up as individuals into a massive change, and which also stun and captivate and entire planet, feel revolutionary in nature, frightening in scope.

To our great surprise, much of this revolution has been televised, or at least available via the internet.

THE TYRANNY OF THE 1% ELITE OVER THE 99% MAJORITY

Most of us have spent our own entire lifetimes, along with the lifetimes of our parents and grandparents, caught up in silent frustration, as a 1% elite minority, lorded it over the rest of us as the 99% majority.

No matter how hard we tried to break that glass ceiling, of financial, and personal, and of geopolitical power, none of our efforts seemed to make difference.

The world was frozen into a class system, one in which, by right of birth, or by right of wealth, or by right of pure unadulterated power, many lives became rendered irrelevant and without meaning.

For some of us, however, our lives became more meaningful, rendered relevant and consequential as we learned to gain our sea legs to stand against the tyranny.

Our fate has often seemed determined by other forces, forces we could not even comprehend, let alone control, or contribute to, in a meaningful way.

Every avenue of personal power, and freedom and personal agency, was blocked by invisible gatekeepers, which allowed only those who served the interests of the 1% elite to be allowed through.

Or, as George Carlin famously explained, “It’s a big club and you ain’t in it”.

So whole lifetimes, whole generations, whole millennia, whole civilizations, and whole ages of human kind, spent in circumscribed, nameless, faceless, cruel irrelevance.

With history being commandeered and written by the victorious 1% elite - by the narcissistic psychopaths such as Napoleon, whose motivations were determined by the Machiavellian evil of the 1%.

Government became synonymous with corruption, with illegitimate power, and with the suppression of all human freedom and personal agency.

The rights of the individual became a joke, as any such rights were made irrelevant.

THE TYRANNY OF THE CONTROLLING ALGORITHM

Whether our own power has been curtailed by the power of a firing squad, the power of a prison cell, the power of mass media, or by the power of propaganda, and finally by the power of the technocratic lords of Silicon Valley, is largely irrelevant.

Government, corporations, institutions merged into one massive gatekeeping force which made certain only the elite 1% were included in the consequential activities which made a difference.

Over the past quarter of a century we have gradually been locked into an even tinier and more inconsequential corner, as technocracy grabbed hold of any semblance of personal freedom and squelched any chance of personal agency and power, through a thing called an algorithm.

As non-technocratic humans we can barely understand what an algorithm is, let alone manage to change the algorithm in our favor.

This thing called an algorithm, taken from the bowels of history, as an artifact of the European Enlightenment, a ghost, an apparition, taken from the Satanic Mills of William Blake.

Stolen by the neurotic daughter of a narcissistic poet, who became the Godmother of the algorithm, named Miss Ada Lovelace.

What is this algorithm, this thing which has held the 99% in some futuristic limbo, unable to break through a glass ceiling of technocratic mumbo jumbo?

The algorithm has formed the central pillar of “Trust the Science”, or the tyranny of science, which, like tyranny of any variety, is built upon a set of complicated lies.

Complicated lies, which are deliberately shared among the 1% elite, but carefully kept from the knowledge and potential control of the 99%.

But lies nevertheless, lies which become the truth, thru the diligent efforts of the 1%, locked away in their ivory towers of that big club we are not in

Whether the club in Washington, DC, in Davos, Switzerland, or in Silicon Valley, California, is irrelevant as long as we are locked out.

Although the algorithm has proved useful, as ‘Trust the Science” often does, to intensify the wealth and power of the 1% elite.

The algorithm was also useful to build the primitive computer systems we have now used commercially and militarily for the past century or so.

But the algorithm, albeit useful, remains a lie, a lie of mathematical complexity, but still a lie.

The mathematical integrity of the algorithm, that computational structure which drove the mad chattering darkened shadowed Hell scapes of Blake’s Satanic Mills, was indeed useful.

Useful to spread the textile looms of William Blake’s Satanic mills across the existing world, as the Industrial Revolution took hold.

Useful, but still containing the lies, lies of the algorithm itself, which would eventually become exposed,

But paradoxically only as AI and quantum computing began to expose the limitations of all human mathematics.

QUANTUM AGE, QUANTUM HUMANS, QUANTUM COMPUTING, QUANTUM ALGORITHMS

Currently the limitations of human computational abilities and such usefulness via the algorithm, as applied to the development of human technology, is being addressed.

How does one avoid the all to human tendency to lock our science and technology up in blind, intellectually and scientifically limiting, but altogether useful, dead ends?

The answer is rather simple, even if it is not the choice of the current technocratic 1%.

And that is that human beings - messy, inconvenient, and fatally independent human beings, must be kept as free agents, within the perfect crystalline and mathematical precision of the machine itself.

Because, in the final analysis, the machine cannot exist without the messy, and altogether inconvenient, humans who created it.

The final conclusion is that living, breathing, messy humans, represent the intelligence of the cosmos, the a priori intelligence which existed before anything else.

The human intelligence, conferred by our creator, which is paradoxically both of the whole universe, and also only a small part of said universe.

That intelligence which bypasses the authority of an elite 1% and which requires the authority and free agency and human rights of the great 99% of the masses.

The intelligence which comprises the whole quantum universe and every part of said universe, up to and including each football game, each halftime show, and each planet wide non localized event, and each quite localized and specific human being.

Trust not in the science, trust not in the algorithm, trust not in the mass media, trust not in the entertainment industry, trust not in the government, trust not in the perfection of mathematics, trust not in the industrial machine technology.

Trust in the simple perfection of knowing.

Ignorance kills, knowledge is power.

Blindness is Shakespearean and Biblical & Cannot Be Cured Through Machine Technology, or Algorithms, or Human Derived Mathematical Structures, or Philosophically or Religiously Derived Limited Human Science.

