“THE WORLD’S GONE WRONG”

BOB DYLAN

“Something is not Right”, said Madeline, in Two Straight Lines” (Deliberate misquote)

“In an old house in Paris that was covered with vines

Lived twelve little girls in two straight lines

In two straight lines they broke their bread

And brushed their teeth and went to bed.

They left the house at half past nine

In two straight lines in rain or shine-

The smallest one was Madeline.”

― Ludwig Bemelmans, Madeline

Forward:

Disclaimer: Because I am not a professional or expert of any sort, please take this advice with a grain of salt and consult with your own professional advisors before proceeding further on any advice one may find here.

Everything is Broken

Most of us today have no problem seeing something is terribly wrong with the world, but precious few have a clue as to how to do anything about this.

As if we were stuck in some recursive loop, permanently running on empty, unable to recognize the world we keep on living in.

Some see this as proof we have been living in a clockwork orange civilization, surrounded by a humanity we don’t even recognize, or maybe even wish to recognize.

So many stuck in the deadly traps of anger, poverty, and of permanent community and family disintegration.

Most would agree that this is a hellish experience, but there is a certain expert who would convince us this is for the best.

When Bad Does Good

To convince us, one of my fellow Substack writers, Psychotherapist and the Shaman, who is maybe the only person I am aware of who might convince me that this disintegration is necessary and desirable.

I am decidedly not a shaman and it is only the shamanic ones, from the shamanic wisdom of Christ up thru the shamans of today such as Carlos Castaneda and Sheldon Shalley, who make sense on this point.

If this is a necessary disintegration, this feeling we are being torn one from another, and even torn apart within our own selves, someone needs to make a good legal case for it.

So I will leave the brilliant explanations to my shamanic friends, piecing together the best legal case I can manage as to why I believe this coming part is necessary.

It is necessary because we are in the midst of one civilizational collapse, even as a new civilization is emerging all around us, this model demanding this disintegration.

The parts of our inner selves which were part of the old civilization, tear away from the parts of us which are the rising stars of the new civilization.

So here we are torn from within, and torn from without, often simply not knowing where to turn, and trying not to get caught up in caring terribly hard.

The trying not to care is a defense mechanism, trying and failing to protect our delicate human psyches from further pain and agony.

This defense leads us to what therapists call a flat effect, all of our feelings and reactions blunted as if we are surrounded by a protective hard shell.

Quite obviously this defense is not even a good offense as it makes us emotionally less capable of reacting positively to the outer stress being imposed.

Any worthwhile shaman or therapist would tell us that it is only thru allowing ourselves to feel what we feel, to validate the good reasons why we feel this way, and then to let them go, that we may move on from being stuck in this painful place.

At some point we must do this if we are going to remain sane and capable of living in the real world, able to face life with a stoic, optimistic, flexibility.

In doing this, we find both ourselves and the outer world has indeed changed, as indeed they must to make way for the new.

Reaching this point we give ourselves, and each other, permission to engage positively in the creative process of change itself,

As in the children’s book, where the wild things are, we give ourselves permission to allow the wild rumpus to begin.

We become as children again, following the wisdom Christ recommended, that a little child shall Lead us, permission to engage creatively, playfully, in the process of change.

I can see now that this is the process thru which I have navigated these treacherous shoals, finding that by giving myself permission to creatively engage, I give others the same opportunity.

This has made all the difference, allowing me to playfully engage at a level formerly impossible.

In this playful engagement with reality I built a mental model which allowed me to build a strong, playful, positive and creative relationship with the modern angst we all feel.

The philosophy is contained even in the wisdom of the following prayer:

God give us the serenity to accept the things we cannot change, accept the things we cannot change, and the wisdom to know the difference.(deliberately rewritten)

THE POWER OF PERSONAL STORIES

My story helps illustrate the methodology by which we strengthen what remains, making the very most of both the positive and negative impacts of civilization change.

Sure techno feudalism and the warp speed rise of AI tech is disorienting, but we can only accept what we can’t change and change what we are able to change.

My story is important as it demonstrates how and why I engaged as I have, offering a way for others who might be still struggling with the disintegration to find relative peace.

Because if I can do this, practically anyone can do it.

An ordinary grandmother, with few to no resources, leveraging my existing skill set and resources, to take on the painful change, to embrace it creatively and enthusiastically.

To surprise myself and others with the results, to prove that our humanity is not dead and moribund, but instead is alive and well and to be found lurking around the borderlands of my new empire of websites and writings.

Proving that we are not destroyers of worlds, but instead co-creators of worlds.

Proving that my attempt to live as an apocaloptimist, believing that even though the world is going straight to hell, that we are going to be alright, was the right choice.

Allowing us to break free from the lines, and to allow the wild rumpus to begin.

We Independently Declare the Wild Rumpus to be Open,

The Clan of the Great Spirit Bears is Just Getting Underway

By engaging, asking questions until we are satisfied with the answer, participating fully in this recess we call life.

Ask and we shall be given, seek and we will find.

In his room a forest grew, and Max became king of all the wild things, even though there were no kings.

Madeline was no longer haunted by the feeling that something is not right, freed from the tyranny of ten straight lines, finally able to go out for recess.

“Strengthen the things that remain”

Bob Dylan

“Come down off the cross we can use the wood.”

Tom Waits

We humans tend to be wild and wooly, a blooming, buzzing enterprise, full of heartbreak and pain.

If we might heal a broken heart wouldn’t time be out to charm us?

Broken hearted rock and roll angels, immortal wanderers, strutters upon this stage, luminous warriors, just carrying the eternal flame.

“Batted angels aren’t they all, returning from the wars?”

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