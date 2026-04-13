KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Psychotherapist and the Shaman's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman
3h

Thank you KW for reposting my post on what I believe is a collective and even world-wide dismemberment from a shaman's point of view. I just returned from Peru where I worked with shamans and healers of Children of the Sun and they speak of this current transition into light which is the essence of love. I'll be posting some of my journey on my substack. Thanks again for your support.

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