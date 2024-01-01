THE YEAR OF THE FALLING TREES
In the year twenty and twenty three,
All the trees fell
The January cold came in fast
No time for the sap
In the veins of the trees
To return to the roots for safe keeping
In the Spring and Summer
We had to be careful
Out walking in those woods
As trees fell
Trees fell everywhere
Trees we would never expect to fall
Fell across our trails
