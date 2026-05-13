Forward: Only yesterday they took it upon themselves to threaten to bomb my Grandson’s schools.



Bad move as they just kind of wasted my precious time.



One day we wake up and can feel it In our bones that everything has changed.



Sign in the window says lonely , sign in the window says three’s a crowd.



Message on the doorpost says this land it had been condemned, from New Orleans to Jerusalem.



We shall see about that - the gauntlet has been accepted.





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Diving deep beneath the surface noise where we hold our friends close and our enemies closer.



Although there are few changes on the surface we just know that deep currents have swept through which demand our attention.



Humans possess this kind of deep awareness which cannot always be explained or well understood and there are few human beings who have not experienced this.



Deep awareness is simply included in our on board biological equipment.



Fortunate is the human being who, exquisitely sensitive to the tide, acts immediately upon the tides of change, and who redirects the course of life to correspond.



Although our current world, based on the superficial wisdom of the concrete, mathematically provable, syllabus of the inflexible academe, fails to honor this.



Yet our most successful human beings demonstrate this capability in seizing upon the tides of change to achieve the seemingly impossible.



So obsessed is the world with this kind of power, illustrated by the words of Castaneda, as he describes the shamanic power of a man of knowledge, we must wonder at the failure to embrace it more widely.



Embracing such deep ancient powerful human experience, would serve to negate the teetering Tower of Babel which serves as the approved edifice of the academe.



Which is precisely what is happening, the academe reels now as the walls and halls crumble from within- all the hallowed institutions cratering into dusty death.





Demonstrating the inflexible and inarticulate and unimaginative and unintelligent nature of the rigid exoskeleton the academe build itself on.



Well beneath the superficial, our flexible fiddlers upon the road, identify, describe and share their shamanic wisdom with us all, allowing the miracle of music and language to achieve the work.



Throughout the work of masters like Bob Dylan, we have those insights, tumbling forth as illuminated coals of pale blue fire into the mind unbidden .



The code has already been written, and like those words of an Italian poet from the 15th century, come tumbling into our patiently waiting minds like the powerful instruments they are.





This is why Dante had already won this round, as his encoded messages tumble forth into our minds like coals of pale blue fire.





Thus Dante himself gave fair warning to readers: Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Enter - knowing that once we know we cannot then stop knowing.



Knowledge so dangerous that we will simply never stop seeing the world through this lens.



Indeed this is what has already happened to the world, with literally billions of human seeing the world through a new lens.



Shakespeare handed it to us, encoded in his innocent sounding - There is a tide in the affairs of men, when taken at the flood, leads to fortune.



Innocent, right?



Language rendered in such sterile, droll, mathematical precision we could put it in the New York Times and no one would be the wiser.



By Shakespearean times the world had already began to shift out of the academe and crash out onto the mean streets of Elizabethan England.



Language - which when used by great minds, becomes encoded messages which tumble unbidden into the mind like Dylan’s burning coals.



And the world we now inherit, from these changes Dylan’s encoded messages wrought, will never be the same world as it was before Dylan.



Wake up one morning and the world has changed.



Today - and tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow, as the mind, sharpened by these encoded messages of truth, breaks free from the shackles of the academe, and crashes right out onto the street.





The fiddlers who have taken to the road, while our conscious explodes, will be highly unlikely to ever be willing to ever again be governed by enforced insanity.



The world has changed, Buddhism and Christianity have tumbled forth onto the mean streets, governance has been transformed by Jefferson, and Solzhenitsyn, Portia and Ariadne have joined the military.





The schoolhouse is governed by Dante, the children now taught by the merry pranksters who have taken to the disciplined road, where the encoded messages tumble forth unbidden.





No quarter, no middle ground, take no prisoners.



What a terrible mistake when Aristotle handed the keys to the kingdom to Alexander.



The fiddler now speaks, announcing that everything has been returned which was owed.



The world has changed - and it has been a more than fair transaction,









Not only do the humans have it under new management, but the Great Spirit Bears have arrived back home again as well.



A message that the world is under new management - well worth announcing in the New York Times.









Announced with Business MBA PROGRAM perfection



No middle ground - no quarter - as Sun Tsu now runs the military under the encoded language of his Art of War.





Transmitters and receivers yes, but above that: instruments.

Each one of us capable of aligning to the frequency if we drop the defenses deeply enough to become tuned.

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