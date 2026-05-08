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“There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.”

William Shakespeare, Hamlet

“The ringleaders from the county seat say you don’t have all that much time.”

Bob Dylan, Up To Me

“The basic difference between an ordinary man and a warrior is that a warrior takes everything as a challenge while an ordinary man takes everything as a blessing or a curse.”

Carlos Castaneda

Forward:

Currently I am struggling through Spring allergies in Tennessee, which makes my efforts to breathe necessarily force my thinking through the sieve of allergic brain fog.

Although it is probably a great metaphor I cannot struggle through brain fog to make the metaphor sing as I normally might achieve.

We as human beings are only as brilliant as our own individual common denominator.

Right now my most powerful common denominator is allergic brain fog.

In any final analysis we as human beings we are only as worthy as our most powerful limitations.

There is a lesson in here somewhere which I will struggle through the refining fire of this essay to hope to explain, painful word, by painful word.

Because I choose to take the brain fog not as a fatal limitation - but instead as a challenge.

If I can demonstrate some common sense even with the brain fog - that, in and of itself, may be one of the metaphors.

Painful Gap Between Scientific Revolutions & Public Awareness

Scientific revolutions eventually spawn cultural revolutions because it means the way we as humans have thought about a problem or data set, or both, change almost instantly.

There is a lag time between the breakthrough which leads a scientific revolution and when this translates into a cultural revolution.

Primarily because it takes decades for critically important information to drift down through the educational and communication systems to be adequately integrated into common knowledge.

We are in such a revolution currently and it is likely going to take many decades before the average person has the opportunity to even understand that a revolution has occurred.

Normally a gap between public understanding and expert knowledge is acceptable, but no longer.

Today the future arrives at our doorstep before we can struggle out of our chairs to greet it - and is in the house and changing our lives before we can even react, let alone understand.

In the 1960’s we might have been able to culturally absorb such a gap and survive - but in this first quarter of the 21st century, we have run fresh out of time.

There is a transformational warp speed in the blistering time elapsed from when AI jumped into real street level public awareness, in late 2025, and today in spring of 2026

It has only been six months since Consumer level AI products such as Chat GPT & Google Co-pilot hit the streets.

Early adapters began actually using these products six months ago, while the majority of people have not even tried them out yet .

Using the Steve Jobs yardstick, that a technology does not become relevant until it is used as a tool by virtually everyone, thus AI has not even hit the mainstream yet.

Just as the computer before Jobs was an abstract idea and became relevant only after consumer level products blew out from Job’s and Wozniak’s garage to become mainstream.

Therefore the average citizen who has scarcely used AI, or who has only dabbled in the consumer products, remains in the technological dark ages.

Maybe 1% of the population has ventured into the more sophisticated AI products.

Into tools such as the sophisticated conversational xAI’s Grok, or the exponentially advanced capabilities of Lovable’s agents, or the deep learning and thinking tools at Google NotebookLM.

This means the cultural gap between the AI scientific revolution and the human population grows more massive with each passing nanosecond.

It means by the time the average individual adapts to AI, the revolution has already changed their lives, without their participation or consent.

Because it is the people themselves who should be weighing in on the adaptation of a new tool, this gap means that the citizenry has zero capability to participate.

This means that the brilliant Jeffersonian ideas of the American founders - that it is the people who should be the captains of their fate - is now further away than ever.

The increase in the speed of technology means that such quaint ideas as Alvin Toffler’s Future Shock have not even been entertained a half century after the fact.

“The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn.”/

“Technology feeds on itself. Technology makes more technology possible.”/ “It is better to err on the side of daring than the side of caution.”

Alvin Toffler

It is now a half century after the fact of Toffler’s Future Shock, as the freight train now comes crashing thru the living room within nanoseconds.

Even I am barely able to translate the message as Toffler’s work happened to arrive in my rural mailbox from the future, shot thru and thru with a rifle shot:

https://kwnorton.substack.com/p/back-to-the-future-shot-full-of-holes-846

Social structures and individual social psychology cannot absorb the impact of such onrushing freight trains without sustaining massive psychosocial trauma.

Because the average citizen has not adapted to the tool, they experience considerable anxiety and fear which is expressed through social unrest and psychological distress.

This at a time when the onrushing fact of the technology demands public understanding.

As a wold population we can no longer survive such a widening chasm between the scientific revolution and the knowledge base of the average citizen.

This problem rests on one fulcrum, and that is the failure of our civilization to adapt Jeffersonian principles to the elegant advances of scientific revolutions

This means that when we need the average citizen to step up to the plate and take responsibility they do not have an adequate foundation to do so.

The widening gap between scientific revolutions and human progress.

Inevitability the results of such a gap - social psychopathology - are going to increasingly defeat the purpose of technological achievement.

It becomes like the sound of one hand clapping where the reasons for attaining a great achievement is left in the dust of ignorance and fatalistic despair.

This gap makes Nietzsche the winner here instead of de Chardin.

It results in deadly mistakes about survival itself, mistakes which are going to destroy the best laid plans of mice and men - mistakes which could have been prevented with basic attention to due diligence.

The most important questions don’t even get asked.

The why behind the why - the reasons we do anything - becomes an exercise in futility.

At times when we need a calm reasoned logical human consensus on a technological leap, we instead encounter a population which responds with fear and loathing.

Fear and loathing of technology - DAI - at a time when this technology could make the difference between human survival and human extinction.

We have arrived at the train station where the schedule has been so botched it can no longer function - and where travel or technological advancement of any kind - is made impossible.

Th gap between human knowledge and wisdom and ignorance now cancels out any possible advancement .

We find ourselves as humans transported back to the Stone Age when simple tools of fire, or of stone implements, make the difference between survival and extinction.

The fulcrum of this equation rests upon what Christ, Socrates, and even a Jefferson, taught .

It is a fundamental equation which dictates that the sophistication of technology can only be as useful as the lowest human common denominator.

This equation demands that we satisfy the lowest human common denominators by applying an education and communication system capable of creating a high achieving human common denominator,

I was just to stubborn to ever be governed by enforced insanity.

When the dawn came above the river bridge, I knew it was up to me.

The success or failure of our technology, upon which our human evolution rests, will now be decided by the ability of our civilization to adapt Socratic Education and communication.

A properly adapted tool offers a high chance of favorable evolution, whereas a poorly adapted tool favors no chance of favorable evolution.

I excelled through basic chemistry for majors using a slide rule at a time when digital calculators were being adapted.

Thus I have gone in one lifetime from painstaking calculations via slide rule to sophisticated adaptation of DAI to question an advanced mathematical problem such as the Reiman hypothesis.

It is evidence that a properly adapted tool is more valuable than a poorly adapted tool.

The difference between the two has been my own determination to become a Socratic questioner.

“In a world where death is the hunter, my friend, there is no time for regrets or doubts. There is only time for decisions.”

― Carlos Castaneda, Journey to Ixtlan: The Lessons of Don Juan

There really is a wonderful set of metaphors here somewhere, but allergic brain fog has the power to deflate them, so let me go thru the exercise of at least completing it, as it drifts,https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tomorrow_and_tomorrow_and_tomorrow as words will.

I am not talking a political side here - but only the human side.

Hemingway began his great work The Snows of Kilimanjaro with the body of a leopard - a famous metaphor in American literature.

"Close to the western summit... there is the dried and frozen carcass of a leopard. No one has explained what the leopard was seeking at that altitude".

Ernest Hemingway, the Snows of Kilimanjaro

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