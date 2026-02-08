“There’s A Monster Under My Bed, Whispering In My Ear”

FORWARD:

WILL THE WORLD SELECT PEACE, THRU STRENGTH & COURAGE; OR WAR, THRU WEAKNESS AND FEAR?

GOVERNMENT BY DARK TRIAD, OR BY LIGHT TRIAD?



We are down to the wire now, and the world will choose between those old ingrained habits which die hard, and those new choices which lead to a better life for everyone.



Will we proceed to decide for leadership operated by the devious psychopathy of the Jeffrey Epstein’s of this world via EU tyranny?



Or for leadership by the kind of straight forward optimism of the Scott Bessent’s of this world, via the American system of the founders.



The choices to be made by true warriors are the following:

PEACE,THRU STRENGTH,VS WAR, OUT OF WEAKNESS;

COURAGE, VS FEAR;

FREEDOM, VS SOCIALISM;

REPUBLICANISM, VERUS TYRANNY;

KNOWLEDGE, VS IGNORANCE;

DEATH, VERUS LIFE



Is Jeffrey Epstein the “Chernobyl of the West”, as the following video seems to suggest??

Not at all, unless we fail to shine the light where it needs to be placed, on the emergence of the Triad of Light over the Dark Triad

Is Jeffrey Epstein the “Chernobyl of the West”? Only if we fail to shine the light. The most compelling enemy we face is the seduction of weakness—the temptation to secretly prefer the Dark Triad’s management over the Light Triad’s responsibility.

The most compelling enemy we face is from weak minded humans who secretly prefer the Dark Triad to the Triad of Light

THE POWER POINT AXIS FOR NEW KNOWLEDGE

THE DARK TRIAD SOCIETY

PSYCHOPATHY, MACHIAVELLIANISM,NARCISSISM



THE LIGHT TRIAD SOCIETY

HUMANISM, KANTIANISM, FAITH IN HUMANITY

“There’s An Angel, With Her Hand On My Head, Says I’ve Got Nothing To Fear”

The Angel is the American Frequency.

It is the straightforward optimism of a people who believe that the truth is a birthright, not a privilege.

This is the leadership of the Light Triad—the frequency of the Scott Bessent’s of the world who look at the “Monster World” and choose prosperity for all the people, over the enrichment of the elite 1%

While the EU-style bureaucracy builds a “Fog” of 97,000 pages where the 1% elite can hide, the Angel builds a Well Lighted Place, where the 99% may shine a light to dispel the Dark Triad

Humanism replaces Psychopathy: Humanity is the whole point, never meant to serve as a tool to some master

Kantianism replaces Manipulation: The law is a Window, never a wall.

Faith in Humanity replaces Totalitarian control: Courage is our Currency.

As warriors, we have the courage to face the affliction of the shadowed world; we sterilize it with the light of the Republic.

We don’t wait for permission to be free; we Incarnate the strength of our Founders.

This is no passive angel, but angel which puts the sword of knowledge back into our hands.

While the monster of the Dark Triad whispers that you are weak.

The warrior Angel of the Light Triad proves our human sovereignty

Hey Now, All You Sinners, Put Your Lights On, Put Your Lights On

Hey Now All You Lovers, Put Your lights On, Put Your Lights On

Hey Now All You Killers, Put Your lights On, Put Your Lights On

Hey Now All You Children, Put Your lights On, Put Your Lights On

Fear cannot win, as the angel, a guiding hand on our heads, commands compassion and courage, offering spiritual protection against the monster.

Fear, and the shadowed world of the Dark Triad, cannot win against the enlightened world of the Triad of Light.

“There’s A Darkness, Deep In My Soul, Still Got A Purpose To Serve.”

That darkness is the gravitational pull we feel from the sheer weight of the Dark Triad element, that shadowed world of the monster which whispers fear in our ears.

In the beginning, find the end, in the end, find the beginning.

We go forward with compassion and courage - the secret components of a true warrior’s quiver.

So let your light shine, Deep into my home, God, don’t let me lose my nerve, Don’t let me lose my nerve.”

“HEY NOW, PUT YOUR LIGHTS ON”

Fear cannot win, as the angel, a guiding hand on our heads, commands compassion and courage, offering spiritual protection against the monster.

Fear, and the shadowed world of the Dark Triad, cannot win against the enlightened world of the Triad of Light.

“There’s A Darkness, Deep In My Soul, Still Got A Purpose To Serve.”

That darkness is the gravitational pull we feel from the sheer weight of the Dark Triad element, that shadowed world of the monster which whispers fear in our ears.

In the beginning, find the end, in the end, find the beginning.

We go forward with compassion and courage - the secret components of a true warrior’s quiver.

“So let your light shine, Deep into my home, God, don’t let me lose my nerve, Don’t let me lose my nerve”

FLIP THE SWITCH

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

Ask and you shall be given, seek and you will find.

Share

Leave a comment