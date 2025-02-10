FORWARD:

As we negotiate these very painful times - it can help to be able to see the personal aspects of one another’s stories.

In this light of this - I write of my own Heroine’s Journey.

PATHS TO HUMAN FREEDOM - ONE WOMAN’S JOURNEY INTO FREE SPEECH

At the beginning of the Covid lockdown in early 2020 I worked alone - and without a staff - as a lone Tennessee grandmother - to begin to write about the insanity that had recently gripped the world.

Disillusioned with all social media - I tentatively began a SubStack.

SubStack - as the SubStack founders expressed a dedication to free speech - and to free ownership of a writer’s creative material.

Beginning again with free speech - and free ownership of my creative work and ideas - seemed great to me - amidst the censorship - and corporate-dominated propaganda of these darkest times.

And this morning, as I write, I am more committed to these principles than I was then.

As I began in those dark holidays of 2019-2020 - with family members draped across the furniture - sick with what seemed to be Covid - consumed with fevers and tearing coughs - before there was even supposed to be Covid in Tennessee - many questions - and few answers.

What our family knew then - was that this was no ordinary virus infection - but one seemingly having risen like some ring wraith out of the bowels of the Military Industrial Complex.

A biologically-augmented virus weaponized by military “gain of function” biological warfare research.

We also knew then - that we would remain steadfast to stand against any use of PCR test scams - and related vaccine scams involved with this matter.

Our suspicions were then - and remain now - that a great scam was carried out on the people of the world - one we would not fall for - and would speak out against whenever - and wherever - possible.

My conclusions today - simply consist of further confirmations - that this was indeed the case.

My goal was - through writing - to answer my own questions about how to insure a future for those greatest gifts - our children and grandchildren.

To ask these questions in public as a SubStack essayist - hopeful that I - and my readers - would discover answers together.

And miraculously this is what happened - my SubStack which began with zero readers and no promotion - offered for free - took on a life of its own and now helps bring a bit of homespun wisdom to many thousands of wonderful readers.

Readers of all kinds - ordinary people like me - and many leaders and thinkers as well - across all states and most countries of the world .

KW Norton Borders is proof positive that one woman’s lone quest to seek to ask questions - and to get them answered - using the human spirit - to not take no for an answer - and to keep seeking until answers are found - offers a unique and often overlooked path to success.

Not only did my readers and I find answers - but unknown to us - political power would coalesce and come into existence - which mirrored our wildest dreams and aspirations for ourselves and for our children.

Today I and my readers are very different - and more evolved human beings - than we were back in the dark days of late 2019 and 2020 - more aware, stronger and more resolute, with superpowers we did not even dream we possessed back then.

And this super power is in choosing where to focus that laser beam of our compassionate awareness as we continue to ask better and better questions - and receive better and better answers.

And we have found the courage to approach the world with a kind of living Christ consciousness - where we refuse to bow to the doom scrolling force of our own doubt and pain and anger - but instead use what Christ himself used to overcome these - stoic confidence, compassion - and empathy for ourselves and others.

By following a path of both feeling and logic - we negotiate the hatred and fear and anger and doubt around us - to forge a path forward which our children - and our children’s children - will enjoy and follow toward a far better world than the one we have lived in.

By the simple refusal to be defeated by our own self doubt - and fear and anger - and disappointment - a kind of magic takes place - and we find ourselves stronger than we ever knew possible.

BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS

And this morning - as the dawn came over the river bridge - my readers and I wear our crowns of laurels - as we take in our Breakfast of Champions.

Our understanding that The Hero’s Journey is also - every bit as much - The Heroine’s Journey.

That, as we proceed to accomplish miracles as stoics - with our equally strong and wise male partners - that anything is indeed possible - and maybe even probable.

This morning - it is the laurels of Freedom and Democracy and Christ-Consciousness which rule the world.

At this Breakfast of Champions - miracles are expected - and are served up from the darkness which proceeds the dawn.

We have carried the light through five of the darkest possible years - and we have prevailed as true stoics - and how very sweet it is.

WAR IS NOT YET OVER - PROPAGANDISTS OUT IN FORCE

As we wear our laurels - and celebrate our Breakfast of Champions - the old doom-scrollers are out in legion force - to make us all believe we are defeated by our own human stupidity.

That however is projection as these old passé grumblers - equivalent to that neighbor that shouts for the kids to get off his lawn - lose out big to to what we have voted for.

They are the ones who got suckered into being handsomely paid off to manage the public narrative.

That public narrative known as propaganda - intended to manipulate everyone to falling in line with their demonic and doom-laden program.

It is not necessary to name these traitors - as by now, they know - and we know - that their day is done - and that their game-playing revealed for what it has always been.

Now that their universities - and think tanks and NGO’s - are in ruins - through no small fault of their own - they going to take on the role of sore losers.

Sore losers blame everyone but themselves for their own failures - and through a psychological process - project upon others what is true of themselves.

And in this case the lack of intelligence, the lack of perspicacity - and the evil - they project - is entirely their own.

But this liberal establishment - for whom these cretins are the cheerleaders - is failing - and failing massively - and the harder they fall - the more their White Urban Rage - rages on in impotent anger.

Their cities and institutions have turned into Urban Death Zones around them - as a direct result of their own policies and politicians - and yet they persist in projecting the failure on others.

Classic, absolutely classic.

When they shout about Trump and his supporters being responsible for the Death of America - they are, in reality, projecting onto Trump what they themselves are responsible for.

But these impotent doom scrollers cannot stand against the powerful change in consciousness which accompanies the Trump phenomenon - as the hearts and minds of the people are one.

In this final analysis, it is not war and kleptocracy and violence - which captures the hearts and minds of the people - but the resolute love, compassion and the grace of God.

And of course as Trump and his supporters took pride - as Trump became the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl - it was the feminine cheerleader for liberal Urban White Rage - Taylor Swift - who was enthusiastically and passionately booed by the crowd.

What was clear through the evil hearted rhetoric of the doom scrollers was that POTUS Trump was praying for - and standing for them - and for America.

MAGA is not just a symbol - it is a living breathing prayer - and a living breathing - solemn oath.

It is living breathing prayer - and a living breathing solemn oath - resolute and strong - that America is back - and back as in Great Again.

For the first time - since the Founding Fathers led thirteen ragged British colonies to overthrow tyranny - and dared then - to become the first free nation on Earth - America is Back.

These United States have now become, once again - the first “government of the people, by the people and for the people which shall not perish from this earth”.

Great Again - as in Thomas Paine’s Great Idea - the idea who’s time has come - and once arrived - will sweep the world with its power and grace.

“THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated”



― Thomas Paine, The Crisis

And what began this journey for me personally - was my own resolution to accept being broken in order to begin to be found.

To be willing to risk everything - even my own and my family’s reputation - to ask the questions which needed to be asked - and to have the courage to overcome my own doubt and pain and anger and confusion - to have the confidence to write down the answers as they arrived.

And arrive the answers did - as they will arrive for all others who follow the path of logic and feeling - what is indeed the unfolding process of the shamanic path towards Christ Consciousness.

At least now I understand why the desk in the White House is called the Resolute and maybe that is something all Americans need to understand.

Because the buck stops at the resolute hearts and minds of the American people.

Ashe buck indeed stops - and has always stopped - with the resolute heroic determination - and imagination and grace - possible to be achieved by each of us.

And resolutely - the resolve of the American people - lies symbolically there.

Oh woe to those of little faith who cannot understand the resolute.

CONCLUDING REMARKS:

The buck stops with each and every one of us - which is why Thomas Jefferson - that imperfect mercurial genius of a human being - was inspired to write the word “unalienable” as it applies to human rights.

“Unalienable - because these rights cannot be alienated by any earthly force - these creator-conferred human rights - instilled at the very moment of our sacred conception.

Sacred unalienable rights - as both logic and feeling will prove - there can be no other.

What I can say now - with great confidence - is that this future - the one in which we now rise Phoenix-like from the ashes of the Old World - now fading away into obscurity - is that the wondrous journey of being human is going to expand exponentially into territory we never before imagined.

We as humans are not “The Creator” - but we are Co-creators - hand-in-hand with the wisdom and intelligence which runs the universe.

And in case any of us still wonders - the Super Bowl is not just a football game - as no game is ever just a game - and - yes indeed - God most definitely exists in the algorithms.

We are each living the The Hero and Heroine’s Journey.

About time we set off - and get doubled down.

Share

Leave a comment