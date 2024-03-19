These Unalienable Rights And Understanding Treason
CONFERRED BY OUR CREATOR - COOPTED BY TYRANNY
IN THE NAME OF
What are these unalienable rights?
These creator conferred human rights - so sacred that no government or nation state or earthly entity can either confer or remove them.
Our Constitution, our Bill of Rights, our Declaration of Independence is based on the comprehension of these rights
Furthermore they are not exclusively American rights - bu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.