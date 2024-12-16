THE TRANSFORMATIVE YEARS - 2020-2030

Forward:

To say we are in the midst of fateful change and are being swept up by a wild process of transformation is a wild understatement.

A wild understatement I have no problem with making.

As a writer caught in the maelstrom in which we find ourselves - my task is to find words to express the inexpressible.

To find ways of articulating what these years of massive evolutionary change feel like.

I am as caught in this flood as much as any of you and as a part of what is happening feel compelled to explain it to myself - and maybe to others.

I write to ask questions - to get it all wrong in whole discarded essays - and then to find a way back to getting it right.

I have found the essay form to be - for me anyway - the best format for this sort of writing - which is at once a theoretical and a caught in the flow matrix of logic and feeling which cannot be caught well in any other structure.

THE YEARS OF TRANSFORMATION - 2020-2030

Although no one can say that this episode will be confined to some neat package of one decade - it seems right to place some parentheses of time on what is happening.

None of us could have made up the details of these years of uncomfortable change - or the direction these changes would take.

I guess this is how we know these changes are part of something we will never completely understand - and that it is simply alright for us to not be able to comprehend it.

There is a kind of peaceful certainty which comes with not finding it necessary to comprehend every process of our journey here.

The future we are headed towards means that human consciousness will come to serve its rightful place as an evolutionary step.

And it will not be us alone as it is clear that our fellow creatures feel this change also - and may even look to us for guidance.

Is there a universal consciousness which is guiding us?

It seems to me that we cannot live through a time such as this without knowing - beyond a doubt - that this is true.

Does humanity have a consciousness which transmits our thinking to other humans - and to other living beings?

Absolutely - but mankind has been stuck in a kind of stalemate - stuck in a sort of stick-in-the-mud thinking - which prevents real imaginative and creative evolution.

Inevitably though we can observe bothersome people who are stuck in the past and who refuse to go confidently into the future.

And as sad as it is perhaps it is in some way fated that these people will simply not be part of the future.

In the grip of change many people get fixated on the past - too fearful and stuck in the past to adjust to the changes.

As I have felt from the early days of 2020 - and the initiation of this chaotic change brought by Covid-19 - humanity is being divided into those who can fly freely and confidently into the future - and those who simply cannot evolve to manage such a change.

Covid-19 - meant to bring in more control by the oligarchs has marked the change - as many people went along with the control methods and complied out of fear - and as many did not agree to comply.

This fear is what in fact marks the difference between the new world rising in our midst and the old world which is dying away to make room for the new.

Because these are large scale - evolutionary - changes - well beyond the ability of individual humans to control - none of us has the ability to stop them or to hold onto the past.

This sparks fear in many and it is that fear which makes the difference between the old and the new.

War and conflict will be an inevitable part of this change as the remaining humans respond with fear and anger and hostility.

But the bottom line is we are becoming more aware of the power of our own consciousness and the effects of this on the world at large.

Many see our current leadership as the last of the old guard - as we transition to a new way of living - and of being - and evolving.

Those who are tapped into this feel the energy as it changes - with all the turmoil and confusion we would expect to feel as part of such a massive change.

This is some heavy energy we are beginning to leave behind - and who would be surprised at this given the human history of the past 12,000 years or so?

The old world - restricted by the heavy energy mandated by the dedication to control and efficiency - and the rise of modern totalitarianism - dies away and what this will demand of us all - will truly mean we become a part of a new world dawning.

In so many ways, what I recognize is that this is not something we can control - except with how we deal with our management of our own conscious awareness.

Letting go - and letting God - is absolutely necessary to successfully negotiating these changes.

As these changes happen we will encounter fear everywhere and will often be confused about the right course of action.

But - in brief - the way of the shaman - with a merging of a path of both feeling and emotion — with that of logic and the analytical - will result in the increasingly spiritual nature of this evolution.

By understanding that fear is our enemy and will keep many from entering the coming evolutionary path.

One thing I do know is that we must expect miracles - by expecting them we will see them take place.

We are entering a time when what we expect and manifest spiritually is what will become our reality .

But we must also expect that the transitional years to arrive at this are going to continue to be painful - as we rid ourselves of this heavy energy we have been carrying which has weighed us down.

Expect the unexpected and expect that things will be difficult - but above all - expect miracles.

Only a mere decade to rid ourselves of the heavy binding energy which has weighed us down from achieving evolutionary change?

Indeed - it is pretty radical.

And that America and Americans are a critical part if this change I am positive.

Allow the heavy old energy to leave - and the new buoyant energy of becoming - to become ascendant.

Maybe it is indeed this awareness - that which has filled us with the energy of this wild continent of Turtle Island - which leads the way.

