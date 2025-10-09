THE 21st CENTURY RENAISSANCE WHICH SHAKES AND WAKES THE WORLD

That there is a criminal enterprise which has been operating within the US government with impunity - should not be surprising to any of us.

What began as a plan to turn the USA into the world’s supreme world power - to reinforce the industrial and military and geopolitical dominance enjoyed during WW II - became a criminal enterprise.

During the war, elements of the US government developed a kind of secret romance with the control and efficiency over the citizenry enacted by the Nazi regime - reflected especially in corporate ideology.

The loosely associated group of industrialists and geopolitical elites set out to use the CIA, PENTAGON, government apparatus, military and the press and entertainment industries to keep the American population under a cloak of propaganda.

The domesticated suburban bliss of the 1950’s became a veritable geopolitical weapon of suburbanized milquetoast capitalism to keep the American people in ignorance.

The health, education and welfare systems became a weaponized arm of this criminally and ideologically captured government apparatus.

While popular news and entertainment outlets became propagandists for the supposed blameless and stainless image of America as a Democracy - criminal elements silently took over the clockwork government apparatus.

These elements were motivated by an idealist, utopian agenda which supported America in achieving controlling and efficient industrialism - similar to the social control of the Nazis - all achieved by purely ideological means.

This criminal element would broker no deals with those who rejected their aims - which led to a few very public assassinations - events which required even greater ideological capture of the American population - and the world at large.

GOVERNMENT AS HUMAN MANAGEMENT - VERSUS GOVERNANCE AS HUMAN FREEDOM

Television, film, art, and music - all fell under the umbrella of propaganda - meant to institute further social control over the US and world population.

The history of the world may be viewed from the perspective that this ideological dream of control over large populations by so called elites has long been the dream of the Machiavellian governments.

A good hard look at the history of civilization makes it difficult to see any governmental system which has not been Machiavellian - thus this criminal enterprise in the US government is not at all unexpected given historical norms.

Without going into the plentiful historical evidence that this Machiavellian enterprise has been the primary driver of government and institutions - let’s take a look at how the collapse of this system is playing out currently.

Keeping in mind, that we are dealing with the collapse of an ages old system of mind control to manage Machiavellian elite control and efficiency of “human management” - or governance.

So professionally have these systems been managed - and so easily has opposition been controlled - that it is difficult for most individuals to even see that this is true.

TECHNOLOGY - INSTRUMENT OF CONTROL - OR INSTRUMENT OF LIBERATION?

For the first time in history we have an electronic international communication system in place - one which allows one person sitting at a computer to exchange ideas in an almost unlimited & instantaneous fashion.

Thus, it isn’t surprising to understand that what we experience on the internet is the playing out of an ages-old cultural battle in real time.

This image of a quantum computer superimposed within the ancient system of Venetian canals is not at all a metaphorical - but a quite real - dilemma

Here in cyberspace we find ourselves in the crucible of the forging of a new human identity - one which is made even more stark by the impact of the human-created AI - in and of itself either a potent control apparatus - or perversely - an instrument of human liberation.

Given this perspective, it isn’t so strange to see the plentiful cultural battles being carried out in realtime - in the US and all across the world - especially considering that most individuals are fighting out their personal political ideologies on a very large public playing field.

Not surprisingly, individuals cling to personal ideologies with a particular vengeance - so integrated are these political views with personal self image.

This is the result of psychological warfare - long waged against the individual - to support the collective jurisdiction of carefully crafted mass opinion.

THE PRE-TECHNOLOGY REVOLUTION OF THE FOUNDING FATHERS

The American founding father architects of Democratic Governance lived in the era just before the technological era of the European Enlightenment - an era which would serve as a springboard for this technological era we now live in.

They had the printing press and the rise of industrialism to help serve their interests but the world was not yet sufficiently developed to allow for the detachment from the deeply imbedded systems of control and efficiency.

Looking back at the efforts of the American founding ancestors - we see they underwent this great divide between personal free agency - and the more powerful, ancient, institutions of control of the masses - both personally and collectively.

The ambivalence they displayed between free agency, slavery, the masterminding of public opinion and more - demonstrates the depths and complexity of these deep psychosocial divisions.

This great divide between the right of an individual to have freedom and liberty and personal agency - and the right of the masses to be governed by those who command absolute control and authority - is not just a superficial issue - but goes straight to the heart of the matter.

This psychosocial battle is being fought out today in real time - as we struggle to attain a harmonious balance.

To attain a balance between ourselves - as private citizens with these creator-conferred unalienable rights - and to carry out our duties and responsibilities as public citizens of a Constitutional Republic.

This is a wrenching - and deeply disturbing - and dangerous and painful and tragic time - as we wrestle with many millennia of benthic psychosocial conditioning.

The vast gravitational sea change we encounter as the tides of humankind - and of our personal existence - carry us along as if we were just some flotsam and jetsam - upon these tides.

Thus, we feel a great weight - a psychosocial gravitational dismemberment - of being torn between our personal liberty - and the amount of protection and safety and security we perceive to originate in our government.

This is a deep spiritual and psychological struggle - and unsurprisingly - a source of deeply felt anxiety, anger, frustration - and a desire to use violence to return to the status quo.

TECHNOLOGY AS A DOUBLE EDGED SWORD OF REAL REVOLUTIONARY CHANGE

However, because of the internet - of the amount of freedom of original thought and free enterprise now being handed to the individuals - this Machiavellian system is everywhere under attack.

It isn’t difficult, or far fetched, to see this enterprise crumbling from its foundations - and not at all hard to imagine the vehement and violent reaction as the command and control and efficiency brigade - the 1% elite of governance and institutions - fights for its right to exist.

And not difficult to predict the violent emotions and confusion as individuals fight out their own inner battle between being a governed individual - the gravitational powerful zeitgeist of the masses - and their own struggle to accomplish an inner locus of control.

To state that this is a civilizational earthquake of massive proportions would be an unforgivable understatement.

Equally unforgivable, would be be to state that this is a time of massive truth telling - hardly appreciated by the majority of fellow humans - as this truth telling rips apart vast systems of accepted social relationships and of psychological rationalizations.

We might be forgiven if we came to see the collision of these forces at play since the European Enlightenment - through the first American Civil War - and energetically driving the horrors of the 20th and 21st centuries - as the world has sought to attain a degree of harmony and balance.

In counterpoint, we can also observe that the world is trending toward a new kind of harmony and balance - one which threatens the circumstantial evidence of 12,000 years of civilization.

THE TWIN FLAMES OF REVOLUTION AND RENAISSANCE

We live through amazing times - and the human achievements of these times will be seen - once the dust clears - as being the energetically commanding dynamics of the 21st century - as we move towards the already unfolding Renaissance.

As violent and inexplicable and unpredictable as this universe can be - we can also depend upon the foundational certainty that a return to harmony and balance are always in play.

Thus, we are now coming into a renaissance which will bring a new equilibrium to both our personal existence and to the psychosocial interplay between the public and the personal.

Government and institutions are being mandated to change.

The many millennia of command and control and efficiency are breaking down - to reveal a revolutionary new renaissance of the newly appreciated rights of the individual - over the bones of the ancient Machiavellian command and an control structures.

Unspooling from countless and ahistorical years of Machiavellian command and control and efficiency - the thread which has mandated the power and personal free agency of the individual comes crashing through our considerable illusions.

This extends far beyond mythic - and language - and psychosocial structures - and shakes the very spiritual foundations of humankind.

May our creator guide the footsteps of the peacemakers - keeping them safe from harm - as we transform into the human beings which will become the future.

