KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rogier van Vlissingen's avatar
Rogier van Vlissingen
33m

The world is fear. This is why Jesus always clearly says that his Kingdom is NOT of this world. His Kingdom is our Reality, not the sham substitute of the kingdom of fear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by KW NORTON
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture