THREAT OF TECHNOCRATIC RULE

We stand at a critical multilevel impasse.

This impasse is one which encompasses military, political, social and economic forces, leaders and institutions - all enslaved and ruled over by technocratic rule.

In the current situation advocates of technocratic rule have bought into the current Trump administration - literally bought in - by using their billionaire power to purchase political rule.

It is unknown as yet whether Trump is smart enough to play them and their money for fools - but suspicions are high he will do what strengthens his own - and America’s - accumulate wealth.

If this is what the humans of planet earth and their leaders choose then all will receive what they most ardently have deserved and brought on themselves.

But going into exactly what we will receive in return for a technocracy is only fair.

I share here a couple of previous posts my readers have appreciated on this subject.

The desire technocrats have had to take power has been led by earlier figures such as techno feudalists like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos - whose naked ambition is hardly hidden.

Gradually since the development of technological expertise has evolved in our lifetimes - digital technologies have been used as surveillance and enslavement - even using social media to change the manner in which we socialize, communicate and even what we think and “know” .

Although we are theoretically capable now of using the internet as an immense learning tool - instead the entire world population has become more indoctrinated, less educated, but also more opinionated about knowing less and less.

Social media is an excellent example of how technocracy had been used so far to change the natural way the human species behaves - and learns and adapts - to authoritarian rule.

We can observe - that under such conditions - they fall into line and into agreement with shockingly authoritarian mandates, policies and even irrational and inhumane and destructive practices.

Just since 2020 we have had terrifying consequences of which the following are only the tip of an iceberg.

The deliberate hoax of the Covid 19 pandemic easily conned the entire world into being persuaded into believing the virus was a real threat and the vaccines necessary.

Currently - so many people are lost to a terrifyingly intense state of delusion - they either don’t know - or don’t accept the reality of vaccine genocide going on all around them - and still don’t know the pandemic was a hoax.

Widespread acceptance of transgender ideology - to the point of grooming children into transgenderism - even accepting the illogical assumption that there are more than two biological genders - that gender is a choice and not a fact.

This went so far as to fuel a totalitarian nightmare of medical institutions eager to use medical, psychological and surgical interventions and procedures to purport to change the genders of both children - and mentally unstable individuals.

The facts are that this health “care” involved brutal and frankly insane abuse which turned the victims into lifelong pain wracked survivors of gender “care” and into eunuchs rather than transforming them into another gender.

And these are only two of the most graphic and terrifying aims of the emerging technocracy.

The tactics are to use the language of the technologically and scientifically elite to fool the public into believing outrageous and irrational claims.

In point of fact these supposedly technologically and scientifically sophisticated experts are just experts in the advertising - and serial manipulation - and propaganda techniques we associate with psychological warfare.

And there is a new breed of serially manipulative authoritarians among us now - camouflaged by their power to manipulate the media and all of us through social media.

The real ring leader here is Elon Musk who carefully plotted to turn Twitter into X - and to shape the platform into his personal rocket ship - not to Mars - which is just another scam - but straight into the stratosphere of absolute political power and wealth and control.

Musk - who had done more to obliterate free speech than anyone - became the world’s greatest free speech advocate.

This is simply another example of how easily the serially manipulative actions of wealthy elite technocrats shape the world and the minds of humans into becoming further enslaved victims.

It is no longer possible to fight tyranny - as the founding fathers did - or as during both WW I and WW II the allied forces did - for tyranny is now literally everywhere.

The ability of the technocrats to capture hearts and minds is already proven.

The old saw of “grab em by the balls and their hearts and minds will follow” is still in operation but it is easier to “grab em by the mind so their hearts follow” .

There is a whole cadre of technocrats - including Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Larry Ellison, Peter Thiel, Erik Prince and Elon Musk - whose aim is to rule the world and all of us.

Whether they are out front members of the “stakeholder capitalists” of the infamous World Economic Forum and Bilderberger’s - among the planet’s greatest advocates of technocratic rule - or not - they belong to that same club.

From Blackwater - to BlackRock - and to SpaceX - to X and Facebook and all other social media platforms - and through Amazon and Google and Palantir - straight through to the surveillance net which records our every word and deed.

And to the huge server farms requiring enormous amounts of electric power where all of our data is stored to serve as the basis for the efficiency and organization required for authoritarian rule.

Our planet is now ringed with the bars of our electronic prison - and our humanity already set to be replaced with techno humanist electronics.

THE APPLE DOESN’T FALL FAR FROM THE TREE

Modern technocrats - much like the Industrialists of the Gilded Age of the rise of technology after the Civil War - tend to have been abused by - or abandoned by - their fathers.

And it is all too often in this sad world that children grow up to abuse others as they themselves were once abused.

Either we come to rapidly understand how very enslaved we have become to these abusers - who themselves are victims of abuse - all displaying less than healthy family and social relationships of we look intently enough.

And it is not that the truth - or a version of the truth - is not used to dazzle us with the aim of manipulating us into bending the knee to technocratic power.

At the very least our own credulity is being used against us - to be willing to limit ourselves to believing what we are told by a particular political side.

Many of us have come to the conclusion that the system behind our civilization is at fault - the “clockwork orange” which underlies the organized hierarchical brutality of our uncivilized civilizations.

DESTROYING THE WORLD TO SAVE IT

Fighting a war to defeat tyranny now will simply destroy the world it is purporting to save.

It is not that the efforts of the Trump administration to build up American military and economic strength to serve as a means of peace is wrong - and may be necessary in the short term - but the achievement of real peace is going to take something far more.

Currently we can observe that the man America elected - under great duress and given two false choices - either will accept the mandate he was elected to carry out - the support of the 99% of we the people over the technocratic 1% - or will not.

But whichever way he does go will forever mark these times - and will very likely decide any future this civilization - and the leaders who run it - have going forward.

Right now we face civilizational collapse - a most diabolical fall of today’s planetary Roman Empire - and the resulting damage will by no means be a pretty sight.

But we cannot expect serial toxic narcissist manipulators like Mark Cuban and Elon Musk to tell us the truth which is unlikely to benefit we the people as the 99% - ruled over as we are by the technocratic 1% elite.

These dark times of authoritarian control and manipulation can serve as a vehicle for making this world a better place for ourselves and for coming generations - or it will be the final sad chapter in our ongoing evolution.

As per usual - may our creator bless the peacemakers - and hold them safe from harm.

