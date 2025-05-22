FORWARD:

The disrupters - those of the Trump cabinet - are hard at work defeating the deep state - and oligarchic control - which is sucking the life blood out of the people.

Meanwhile a huge evolutionary shift moves us toward quantum consciousness.

TIME OF TRUTH, LIBERTY - AND BREAKING FREE OF OLD PARDIGMS

We can feel the great tides of change and evolutionary dynamics which carry us into this unknown future.

The future is not as unknown as we may believe - which is not only felt dramatically, but which, at the very least, is predictable from current conditions.

Dramatic change - certainly evolutionary dramatic change - is very uncomfortable - and the more we are clinging to stasis - to the past - the more painful change will be.

Just like when working with birthing mothers - there is no denying the pain - but when the mother relaxes and accepts the process implicitly - the pain lessens dramatically.

As human beings - having lived for many generations in controlled oligarchic civilizations - we can fall into the trap of believing this oligarchic system of control gives us security.

This is a clinging to falsehood born of habit - as oligarchic systems of control give us no security at all - just a false sense of being secure born of habit.

In these times a great shift is already in progress which breaks free of the mold of old outdated and inefficient oligarchic control.

Oligarchic systems of control are built on lies and propaganda and corruption - and it is exceedingly expensive to operate a system which is built of - and sustained upon - lies.

Today we see this tower of lies being slowly toppled - simply by allowing a space for the truth to be told.

We can see this at work in such White House meetings as those with Zelensky and with the South African a president - and certainly at work in the great Middle Eastern pilgrimage of President Trump.

One by one - without great wars being fought - and without much fanfare - lies are confronted, exploded - and the various parties move forward.

This is the great Sun Tzu’s Art of War in action - where the best way of winning a war in not to have one.

At the very least Trump’s Art of the Deal is a master class in diplomacy and negotiation.

But for those who wish to see these forces of action and of conscious personal power as an opportunity to learn and to grow as human beings from this whole geopolitical drama.

It represents on the political stage - at a world level - a reflection of the process taking place within.

It is compete with high level quantum conscious awareness at one level - compared with - confronted by great resistance to change and to truth telling at another.

There is a revolution being played out between the dying systems of oligarchic control - and the new quantum consciousness of allowing each of us alone - and all of us in cooperative action together - to achieve liberty within a freely shared mutually beneficial civilization.

This is an unfolding - and the spontaneous natural process of exposing lies and corruption - is allowed and encouraged to take place.

POTUS Trump did not eject bad actors and have them face a firing squad - he presented the truth - and allowed them to react and to further reveal the truth of the situation.

This is Sun Tzu’s Art of War in action and is also revealing of this Great Leap Forward by human beings.

It is revolutionary in that some will seek to grasp onto the system of control and corruption - while others will dare to dance and to celebrate the destruction of this system - creatively allowing the new one to unfold.

It is natural that this would fall to baby boomers and to their children and grandchildren - as the great generation of boomers was born from the flames of war and destruction - into the seismic upheavals of modern music and art - and became accustomed to revolution against the old order - and became accustomed to standing against church and state hypocrisy.

Born in chaos and violence - only to dare to imagine a world of peace and harmony.

Although the revolution can be seen at the planetary level it can be seen best at the press conference linked below - a geopolitical revolution by men and women and children together.

The joy and celebration - and lack of uptight controlling energy - and celebration of the power of all humans is palpable.

The power of each and every human being - men, women and children.

On my stairwell in order from bottom to top are George Washington - Daniel Boone and family - James Madison - and Thomas Jefferson - places of at the center of my house.

These portraits take their place with family photographs and with wildly creative representations of ancient Native American peoples.

Pretty mind blowing that even in this unsophisticated you tube video - we a can observe the revolution at work - complete with a reminder from the controlling oligarchic deep state - that truth is not truth - but that truth is instead a lie.

There is a war on for your hearts and minds - since a mind and a heart are both terrible things to waste - be sure to keep your head and your heart in balanced and harmonious place.

The chaos which ensues as the two adversaries duke it out is part of the way we are each being tested by the inevitable tides of evolutionary change.

Winning or losing becomes an exercise from the Art of War as follows:

“If your enemy is secure at all points, be prepared for him. If he is in superior strength, evade him. If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. If sovereign and subject are in accord, put division between them. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected .”

― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Not everyone is going to pass this test - and those clinging to the past far less likely than those who have the mental and emotional courage to embrace the future.

To contrast this Controlled News Network - CNN - report - with a media discussion which is part of the onrushing narrative of change and evolution - and wisdom - see the following.

THIS IS THE WAY IT GOES - 5-22-25

And in some final analysis the losers are already determined and the winners already taking ownership of the future.

IN THE BEGINNING WAS THE RESONANCE- THE SOUND - THE WORD

For those who already understand there is a great synchronicity happening here.

“The beauty of exposing the lies and systemic corruption and misinformation is that it gets fixed.”; POTUS Trump - May 2025 - paraphrased

