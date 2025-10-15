Forward:

In these times when danger and violence - and ecological and economic impoverishment seem too hard to bear - we have a strength inside which sustains us thru the worst we can be handed.

Not only are these the times that try our souls - but these are the times which prove the mettle and quality of these souls.

Hold fast to the light - each of us far stronger than we might have been led to believe.

TIMES OF SPIRITUAL WARFARE - SACRED AGAINST THE PROFANE

Not at all news to us that we live in times of spiritual warfare - the sacred and the profane mixed together like a puzzle for us to solve.

Sacred within the daily grind of politics and politics as it exists in the spiritually charged arc of our lives.

We are being called upon to comprehend things in a personal sense that our society typically leaves up to experts - spiritual experts, scientific experts and political experts.

This is where it rests - as we endeavor to understand for ourselves - what is true, what is sacred and what is profane.

We are done with so called experts and becoming increasingly aware that what we think and believe is up to us to figure out.

The so called experts no longer deserve our support and attention - the buck, as they say, stops only with us.

Secrets, kept from us for our own good, secrets which led to things which clearly did not benefit us - things such as world wars, false flags like 9/11, and the COVID-19 horror show - and the secret installation of so called presidents and other leaders.

We exist at a high place in times of great significance.

A tower of awareness - where we can clearly see the significance and meaning of the entire political charade for what it has been - a power play to better lord it over us.

Spiritually we understand how wrong this is and personally we know that we and our families and communities have been scammed by certifiably insane political masterminds.

We understand there is something happening here which is leading us into a distinction between the sacred and the profane - or towards comprehending that they are one and the same.

The understanding that our confusion of the sacred and the profane is in error - in actuality both the sacred and the profane are one - and our seeing them as separate - is faulty.

HUMANKIND: HAVING DREAMS & VISIONS FROM BEFORE TIME BEGAN

Many of us have been having dreams where the message is clear - that what we consider profane - the things we view as the profane nature of everyday life - are not this at all - where everything is literally a manifestation of the sacred.

These dreams have offered a vision of the future where there is no distinction between sacred and profane - where everything is sacred - and worthy of our own spiritual recognition and attention.

Dreams which show us living in a society where the spiritual integrity of the individual is blessed and where the divine is in both the smallest and the largest of human concerns.

Where learning to negotiate as a spiritually powerful entity - to have the duty - not the right - but the duty - to act as a powerfully spiritual entity - is an accepted responsibility.

Where we remember the history - the time when we were relegated to insignificance by powerful Machiavellian psychopaths - the dark triad people - as mass insanity gripped the world.

And where we relegate this history to the dustbin of the past - respecting what we learned from it - but understanding that it is in the past and must be left behind.

A TIME OF UNFOLDING - OF TRANSFORMATION - OF BECOMING

This new time is a time of unfolding - where the pace of truth telling and learning is exponentially potentiated - where each unfolding nanosecond brings a new spiritually significant opportunity.

A time when anxiety about war and taxes and violence - or such tedious concerns as job jobs - lessens - as all human life has become a matter of serious work toward the success of our own interdependent planet of humankind.

A time when the naysayers and unbelievers and faithless have been left behind in the dustbins of history - and what remains are those who see themselves a light bearers - responsible for the manner in which their own consciousness is directly reflected in reality.

A time when individuals who would no more relegate their own power to a dark hearted dark triad elitist than consider selling thier own souls To some highest bidder.

A time when spiritually attuned individuals who hear and see and feel in their own beings that they were brilliantly alive spiritually significant beings of light, resonance and constantly vibrational energy.

Just as there is no creation of - or destruction of - energy in the universe - only transformation - human learn that this applies to them also - and thus that living as a human here on earth means they too are transformational beings.

And learning that such a thing as the supreme energy of all beingness does not play dice with the universe - understanding the profound meaning of human existence.

The privilege of being alive in a universe where everything is laden with meaning and where every tiniest and every largest aspect of beingness is a living, breathing conscious act of intentionality.

Attuned - quite literally - to the vibrational, transformative, symphony of ever changing notes which comprise everything.

Human beings - serving as the antennae and receivers of universal spiritual energy - and transforming this energy into the living breathing - and humming and buzzing and blooming - mystery of existence.

Seeing clearly now the sacred and the profane as one - as the supreme energy which is the foundational consciousness of the universe does not play dice - but has created us to live and comprehend proactively.

No single aspect of existence is wasted or forgotten - but every tiniest and largest manifestation of the foundational energy - represents an intentional act of grace.

Humans and our tools - an ever unfolding, ever becoming, ever co-creating act of intentionality.

All vibrating, all harmonizing, all ever changing - with the great symphonic tuning fork which is the universal consciousness.

Energy is never created or destroyed - and never wasted - everything - is meant to be.

