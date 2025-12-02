KW Norton Borders

The long ramp up to this "pandemic" could begin as early as the Assyrians in the 4th Century BC, the first, according to Brittanica, to recognize and deploy biological weapons, ergot root, which is a hallucinogenic, against their adversaries. The coronavirus pandemic began in 1932, officially discovered in chickens, but at least 80% lethal, a rare coronavirus infection, and there are over 3,000 varieties in mammals and over 3,000 in birds. That modified virus is now IBV, which accounted for over 35% of pneumonia deaths before the pandemic worldwide. The first human coronavirus, too, was officially discovered around 1965, appearing similar to the chicken coronavirus, a minor coinfection agent in the common cold. However, with the eruption of SARS-CoV, another lethal coronavirus that claimed 774 lives, a total of five coronaviruses, all bat coronaviruses, sourced from Yunnan, found four becoming 30% of our common cold. And when SARS erupted, Congress passed the Project BioShield Act, of 2004, but the President didn't sign it. It was revived in the Pandemic & All Hazards Act of 2006, which envisioned a terrorist capability to conduct a biological terror campaign of pandemic proportions. That measure went through at least two additional amendments before the unthinkable occurred, and the HHS Secretary used that law to declare the emergency use authorizations for the PCR tests and the "vaccine", but nobody ever told anyone that COVID-19 was caused by a biological weapon, which did not escape, but that was presenting a heightened risk of attack, targeting what testing demonstrated was only 4.4% of the American population, most attacked at least twice. Fortunately, however, if you can establish a protection racket, a criminal offense with no statute of limitations, provides a civil remedy to bring against anyone who had aided and abetted in the protection racket. We are currently presenting that argument in several courts.

I have to admit I was surprised by how many blindly fell into the covid trap. I am a great granny and I still visited my grandkids during the lock down. I have never taken a flu shot in my life so it will be a cold day in hell before I take a covid jab. I did come down with covid in the beginning and it knocked me down pretty hard but I refused to go to the hospital; I wanted to live. They are still pushing the covid poison here in Oregon and anything else pharma wants to poison us with. The one thing my father always taught us was NEVER trust the government and I stand by that and taught my kids the same. The only thing I added was trust in GOD not earthling man.

Thank you for another great article KW! I appreciate all the work you put into your writings.

