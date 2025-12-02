To the Twenty Percent Who Stood Against Tyranny
A Message To My Brave Readers
THE TWENTY PERCENT WHO BRAVELY STOOD AGAINST TYRANNY - 2019-2026
A Message To My Brave Readers - Who Stood When It Counted.
Forward:
My heartfelt congratulations to my readers - to those who saw through the darkness of tyranny to choose to bear the light of freedom and personal agency and bodily autonomy.
You are to be proud and to be congratulated for you have passed the ultimate test which this world gives us as a test of spiritual and psychological strength and character.
Standing against tyranny IS the test and this essay concerns how we might learn to recognize the signs of tyranny early on - being better prepared to recognize the early symptoms and signs.
HOW TO BREAK FREE OF BEING GASLIT BY TOXIC NARCISSISTS
One of the first steps is to recognize the presence of gaslighting.
We often receive what we call “gut reactions” when we are being gaslit - that strange feeling of being played we can’t quite put our finger on.
This feeling is often our first and only warning to walk away before we get pulled into a situation we can’t easily escape from.
While being gaslit by a really great musician is not as serious as being gaslit by a true psychopath - it can eventually lead to us making moral compromises we may not have intended.
And when we are speaking of a whole generation of Americans being gaslit by music and cinema superstars - we are quite obviously in more serious territory.
It is noticeable now that our entire generation of popular celebrity culture was carefully crafted to gaslight us into submission to participation in something morally reprehensible.
That is the problem with not being taught from early childhood that we need to recognize gaslighting - well before we wake up in some disaster of a morning after.
The times we live in are the “morning after” and we are waking to a terrifying and tragic situation.
A situation where we have been gaslit for whole lifetimes by a bunch of angry malcontents who are toxic narcissists in disguise.
WE MUST REMEMBER THE WOLF WE RECEIVE - IS THE ONE WE FEED
Wolves in sheep’s clothing - who will gladly take the spotlight and the payoffs they are given - to betray everything the rest of us believe in.
It has taken a massive gaslighting of the world to wake us up and to prove this fact to many of us.
For it has been the gaslighting offered by the COVID-19 planned epidemic which has served to wake so many of us up to the fact we have been so massively gaslit by those who certainly have not served our best interests.
About 80% of the world population went along with the massive gaslighting campaign of COVID-19 - so eloquently named as a “CROWN virus”.
And, with only 20% of us having suspected we were being played, we are in a distinct minority.
Experts in tyranny tell us that it is only a small percentage of populations which successfully stand against totalitarianism.
It will prove, in the end, that those of you who stood against the gaslighting of COVID-19 will prove to be the wise individuals who stood bravely and courageously against 21st Century Totalitarian Regimes.
When we stack the history of the gaslighters against the toxic narcissists - there are clear winners - and clear losers.
As a writer I don’t try to twist the arms of readers - preferring everyone arrive at their own personal truth on their own time schedule.
But I do owe a large debt of gratitude to those fellow readers and writers and artists who did respond positively when all the chips were down as 21st Century Totalitarianism rose all around us.
It will be those fellow 20% of human beings, those who sensed the gaslighting of tyranny, when everyone else scapegoated them for not following the mainstream.
All of the people in this 20% have my respect and support and thanks.
You have made the difference - and in this world of pain and despair and suffering - you will continue to be the ones who make the difference.
“Tyranny, like Hell, is not easily conquered”, wrote Thomas Paine in 1776, as the future did not look good for those who had stood against British Tyranny in the Thirteen Original British American Colonies.1
But George Washington read Paine’s brave words to the beleaguered troops before the most consequential battles of the American Revolution.
And, against all odds, the war changed course in favor of the American Revolutionaries - who all faced death if they lost.
And now, as in all times past, it is that small fraction of courageous and intemperate hearts who continue to make the difference.
All of you who stood against impossible odds - and who withstood the gaslighting of tyranny - and who suffered the pain of being scapegoated - you have passed the ultimate test available.
Take a bow - and congrats - for a test well passed.
No worries about those who complied - and who failed the test.
The circumstances simply do not bode well for them - although we can cultivate good will and wish the best for them.
As long as we live we can always become filled with the sacred - and can always choose the warrior’s path toward the goal of attaining Christ consciousness.
Unlikely any of us humans can attain Christ consciousness, but it can help us to set a higher bar for ourselves - the goal of attaining a meritocracy, rather than a mediocracy.
“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.”
―Thomas Paine,The American Crisis
The long ramp up to this "pandemic" could begin as early as the Assyrians in the 4th Century BC, the first, according to Brittanica, to recognize and deploy biological weapons, ergot root, which is a hallucinogenic, against their adversaries. The coronavirus pandemic began in 1932, officially discovered in chickens, but at least 80% lethal, a rare coronavirus infection, and there are over 3,000 varieties in mammals and over 3,000 in birds. That modified virus is now IBV, which accounted for over 35% of pneumonia deaths before the pandemic worldwide. The first human coronavirus, too, was officially discovered around 1965, appearing similar to the chicken coronavirus, a minor coinfection agent in the common cold. However, with the eruption of SARS-CoV, another lethal coronavirus that claimed 774 lives, a total of five coronaviruses, all bat coronaviruses, sourced from Yunnan, found four becoming 30% of our common cold. And when SARS erupted, Congress passed the Project BioShield Act, of 2004, but the President didn't sign it. It was revived in the Pandemic & All Hazards Act of 2006, which envisioned a terrorist capability to conduct a biological terror campaign of pandemic proportions. That measure went through at least two additional amendments before the unthinkable occurred, and the HHS Secretary used that law to declare the emergency use authorizations for the PCR tests and the "vaccine", but nobody ever told anyone that COVID-19 was caused by a biological weapon, which did not escape, but that was presenting a heightened risk of attack, targeting what testing demonstrated was only 4.4% of the American population, most attacked at least twice. Fortunately, however, if you can establish a protection racket, a criminal offense with no statute of limitations, provides a civil remedy to bring against anyone who had aided and abetted in the protection racket. We are currently presenting that argument in several courts.
I have to admit I was surprised by how many blindly fell into the covid trap. I am a great granny and I still visited my grandkids during the lock down. I have never taken a flu shot in my life so it will be a cold day in hell before I take a covid jab. I did come down with covid in the beginning and it knocked me down pretty hard but I refused to go to the hospital; I wanted to live. They are still pushing the covid poison here in Oregon and anything else pharma wants to poison us with. The one thing my father always taught us was NEVER trust the government and I stand by that and taught my kids the same. The only thing I added was trust in GOD not earthling man.
Thank you for another great article KW! I appreciate all the work you put into your writings.