THE TWENTY PERCENT WHO BRAVELY STOOD AGAINST TYRANNY - 2019-2026

A Message To My Brave Readers - Who Stood When It Counted.

Forward:

My heartfelt congratulations to my readers - to those who saw through the darkness of tyranny to choose to bear the light of freedom and personal agency and bodily autonomy.

You are to be proud and to be congratulated for you have passed the ultimate test which this world gives us as a test of spiritual and psychological strength and character.

Standing against tyranny IS the test and this essay concerns how we might learn to recognize the signs of tyranny early on - being better prepared to recognize the early symptoms and signs.

HOW TO BREAK FREE OF BEING GASLIT BY TOXIC NARCISSISTS

One of the first steps is to recognize the presence of gaslighting.

We often receive what we call “gut reactions” when we are being gaslit - that strange feeling of being played we can’t quite put our finger on.

This feeling is often our first and only warning to walk away before we get pulled into a situation we can’t easily escape from.

While being gaslit by a really great musician is not as serious as being gaslit by a true psychopath - it can eventually lead to us making moral compromises we may not have intended.

And when we are speaking of a whole generation of Americans being gaslit by music and cinema superstars - we are quite obviously in more serious territory.

It is noticeable now that our entire generation of popular celebrity culture was carefully crafted to gaslight us into submission to participation in something morally reprehensible.

That is the problem with not being taught from early childhood that we need to recognize gaslighting - well before we wake up in some disaster of a morning after.

The times we live in are the “morning after” and we are waking to a terrifying and tragic situation.

A situation where we have been gaslit for whole lifetimes by a bunch of angry malcontents who are toxic narcissists in disguise.

WE MUST REMEMBER THE WOLF WE RECEIVE - IS THE ONE WE FEED

Wolves in sheep’s clothing - who will gladly take the spotlight and the payoffs they are given - to betray everything the rest of us believe in.

It has taken a massive gaslighting of the world to wake us up and to prove this fact to many of us.

For it has been the gaslighting offered by the COVID-19 planned epidemic which has served to wake so many of us up to the fact we have been so massively gaslit by those who certainly have not served our best interests.

About 80% of the world population went along with the massive gaslighting campaign of COVID-19 - so eloquently named as a “CROWN virus”.

And, with only 20% of us having suspected we were being played, we are in a distinct minority.

Experts in tyranny tell us that it is only a small percentage of populations which successfully stand against totalitarianism.

It will prove, in the end, that those of you who stood against the gaslighting of COVID-19 will prove to be the wise individuals who stood bravely and courageously against 21st Century Totalitarian Regimes.

When we stack the history of the gaslighters against the toxic narcissists - there are clear winners - and clear losers.

As a writer I don’t try to twist the arms of readers - preferring everyone arrive at their own personal truth on their own time schedule.

But I do owe a large debt of gratitude to those fellow readers and writers and artists who did respond positively when all the chips were down as 21st Century Totalitarianism rose all around us.

It will be those fellow 20% of human beings, those who sensed the gaslighting of tyranny, when everyone else scapegoated them for not following the mainstream.

All of the people in this 20% have my respect and support and thanks.

You have made the difference - and in this world of pain and despair and suffering - you will continue to be the ones who make the difference.

“Tyranny, like Hell, is not easily conquered”, wrote Thomas Paine in 1776, as the future did not look good for those who had stood against British Tyranny in the Thirteen Original British American Colonies.

But George Washington read Paine’s brave words to the beleaguered troops before the most consequential battles of the American Revolution.

And, against all odds, the war changed course in favor of the American Revolutionaries - who all faced death if they lost.

And now, as in all times past, it is that small fraction of courageous and intemperate hearts who continue to make the difference.

All of you who stood against impossible odds - and who withstood the gaslighting of tyranny - and who suffered the pain of being scapegoated - you have passed the ultimate test available.

Take a bow - and congrats - for a test well passed.

No worries about those who complied - and who failed the test.

The circumstances simply do not bode well for them - although we can cultivate good will and wish the best for them.

As long as we live we can always become filled with the sacred - and can always choose the warrior’s path toward the goal of attaining Christ consciousness.

Unlikely any of us humans can attain Christ consciousness, but it can help us to set a higher bar for ourselves - the goal of attaining a meritocracy, rather than a mediocracy.

