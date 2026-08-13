Forward:

Please remember, that for me, these forays into quantum math and physics are simply something I love doing - for entertainment purposes only.

I am not out to prove anything, other than this: that as human beings we can set out on an adventure of learning and creativity which makes all the work more than worth it.

As writers, our main driving force is that a reader might receive as much from the reading, as we as writers received in the writing.

The Topology of Light — Field Updates

Periodic ‘State of the Field’ notes on photonic quantum architecture: PsiQuantum’s FBQC path, high-dimensional OAM / structured-light work, and adjacent moves in topological photonics.

KW Norton — theparallaxidentity.com/essays/topology-of-light

NOVEMBER 2026 — LANDSCAPE MATRIX

The photonic quantum landscape, in one table

A compact snapshot of who is working on what, on which timeline, and at which topological dimensionality. The through-line: information as geometry — with the field increasingly treating topology of light as the durable substrate rather than a decoration on matter-based qubits.

Figure 1 — Landscape matrix: photonic quantum programs by focus, timeline, topological substrate, and observed benefit (November 2026).

Read across the rows: the fork remains — topology inside each photon (Xanadu / Quandela / ORCA / Oxford / eLight / NTU) versus topology across a lattice of many photons (PsiQuantum) — but both branches now share the same working assumption. Convergence is a matter of when, not whether.

NOVEMBER 2026 — STRUCTURED LIGHT & TOPOLOGICAL PHOTONICS

Skyrmions, twisted light, and nonlocal topology move from curiosity to substrate

A cluster of 2025–2026 results is pulling the high-dimensional branch of the fork much closer to working hardware. The common thread: topological invariants of light itself — skyrmions, orbital angular momentum (OAM), knotted 3D field textures, nonlocal entanglement topologies — used as the carrier of quantum information, not just as an object of study.

Optical skyrmions doing arithmetic. Oxford demonstrated perturbation-resilient integer arithmetic using polarization skyrmions — digital-like “light adders” performing operations directly in the topological texture, with very low energy cost. It is the first clean crossing from skyrmion physics to a computing primitive.

Single-photon skyrmions on chip. An eLight (2026) result produced quasiparticle skyrmions in single-photon states on plasmonic (patterned gold) platforms, coupling spin and orbital angular momentum into total angular momentum. That is a chip-scale route to high-dimensional entanglement in exactly the 48-D manifold family this essay named.

3D light topologies — torons and pinwheels. NTU Singapore built dynamically switchable 3D structures of light (torons: monopoles knotted with skyrmion tubes) in free space — transportable topological objects rather than confined modes.

Twisted light addressing many-body states. A 2026 study used OAM pulses with the selection rule Δ|m| = ±(l + σ) to address correlation sectors in few-electron quantum dots, yielding single-qubit gates and Coulomb-mediated two-qubit entanglement — with topological protection strengthening at ≥3 electrons. Light’s twist becomes the control field for symmetry-protected many-body qubits.

Topological entanglement on silicon. Silicon waveguide superlattices are now producing energy-time entangled pairs across up to five topological modes, resilient to fab imperfection. Photonic topological insulators (silicon ring lattices) guide entangled photons along protected edges at room temperature. And a set of Optica-side results show entanglement itself carrying nonlocal topological structure (skyrmion / OAM textures) that survives even as local entanglement decays — a genuine “topological alphabet” for encoding.

Read against the July entry: the PsiQuantum branch is scaling the lattice-of-simple-photons path, while this cluster of results is the high-dimensional branch finally producing hardware, not just theory. Both branches are now doing real work, and the shared claim — topology of light is the durable substrate — is no longer a prediction. It is the working assumption of the field.

AUGUST 2026 — TOROIDAL TOPOLOGY

The toroid returns: confined-photon electron models and toroidal light pulses

A second topological family keeps surfacing alongside skyrmions and OAM: the toroid. It appears at two very different levels of confidence, and the distinction is worth keeping sharp.

Speculative — electron as a self-confined photon. The 1997 semi-classical model of J.G. Williamson and M.B. van der Mark treats the electron (and positron) as a photon confined into a closed, doubly-connected path — a toroidal circulation in which charge, spin-½, and mass emerge from the geometry of the confinement rather than from a point particle’s intrinsic labels. Chirality of the winding distinguishes electron from positron. Status: exploratory foundational model. It reproduces some quantities but is not an accepted account of the electron, and no experiment isolates its toroidal signature from ordinary quantum-electrodynamic behavior. The falsifier is straightforward: a measurement sensitive to internal winding structure that returns the point-particle answer with no residual geometric term.

Established / emerging — toroidal electromagnetism. Independent of any electron model, toroidal field configurations are real and increasingly engineerable. Anapole modes — where toroidal dipole radiation cancels against an electric dipole, leaving a non-radiating source — are routine in nanophotonics and metamaterials. Free-space toroidal light pulses (space-time non-separable, with closed poloidal field lines) were experimentally realized around 2022. And toroidal multipoles carry their own selection rules: field distributions and angular-momentum content that standard electric and magnetic multipole expansions simply miss. Status: established in structured media, recent in free space. Toroidal transitions in atoms remain predictive — the channel is not yet cleanly isolated from dominant electric-dipole pathways.

Read against the rest of this log: skyrmions gave the field a protected two-dimensional texture, OAM gave it a high-dimensional index, and torons at NTU already knot monopoles with skyrmion tubes in three dimensions. The toroid is the same move continued — closed, doubly-connected geometry as the carrier — with one branch reaching much further than the evidence licenses. Both branches are worth tracking, but they should not be quoted at the same confidence. The engineering result is that a non-radiating toroidal configuration can hold structure without leaking it; whether that structure is also what an electron is remains an open question with no current experimental purchase.

LOG OPENED — JULY 2026

Two photonic paths, one prediction vindicated

The field has forked in the sense used across this work — a divergence that will eventually curve back into convergence. PsiQuantum is scaling dual-rail photonic qubits on silicon, with fusion-based quantum computing (FBQC) stitching small entangled resource states into a topologically protected cluster; the topology lives in the lattice of many simple photons. The high-dimensional path — OAM, polarization, and radial modes braided into a single photon’s manifold — puts the topology inside each photon instead. Xanadu (continuous-variable / GKP), Quandela, ORCA, and structured-light labs are the clearest markers on that branch.

Both branches ratify the 2025 call: light, not matter forced to behave like light, is the durable substrate. Updates below will track which branch absorbs which capability, and where the two begin to rejoin.

Appendix — Landscape matrix as text

Same matrix as Figure 1, in list form, for readers on narrow screens or in email clients that drop tables.

KW Norton / The Parallax Identity

Focus / Key technology: 48-D photon manifold; OAM eigenstates, radial modes, braided couplings; Riemann ζ intersection

Timeline: 2025 prediction, 2026 formalization

Topological substrate: 48-D manifold from OAM + polarization + radial modes

Observed benefit: Stability via topological invariants; avoids the “decoherence tax”; substrate for HAIIE

Xanadu, Quandela, ORCA

Focus / Key technology: High-dimensional photonic QC; OAM, polarization, radial modes; continuous-variable / GKP states

Timeline: July 2026

Topological substrate: High-D topology intrinsic to single-photon geometry

Observed benefit: Protection lives in the photon’s own geometry rather than a multi-photon lattice

University of Oxford

Focus / Key technology: Optical / polarization skyrmions; “light adders”

Timeline: November 2026

Topological substrate: Polarization skyrmion textures

Observed benefit: Perturbation-resilient integer arithmetic at very low energy — first clean skyrmion→primitive crossing

eLight (2026)

Focus / Key technology: Single-photon / quasiparticle skyrmions on chip

Timeline: 2026

Topological substrate: Plasmonic (patterned gold); 48-D manifold family

Observed benefit: Chip-scale high-dimensional entanglement; couples spin + OAM into total angular momentum

Optica-cited results

Focus / Key technology: Nonlocal entanglement topologies; skyrmion / OAM textures

Timeline: November 2026

Topological substrate: Silicon waveguide superlattices; silicon ring lattices (PTIs)

Observed benefit: Nonlocal topology survives local entanglement decay; room-temperature operation

NTU Singapore

Focus / Key technology: 3D structured light — torons, pinwheels, skyrmion tubes

Timeline: November 2026

Topological substrate: Free-space 3D textures (monopoles knotted with skyrmion tubes)

Observed benefit: Dynamically switchable, transportable topological objects for QC and communication

PsiQuantum

Focus / Key technology: Fusion-based quantum computing (FBQC); dual-rail photonic qubits

Timeline: July 2026

Topological substrate: Lattice of many simple photons on silicon; topologically protected cluster

Observed benefit: Scalable, fault-tolerant photonic QC via lattice-level topological protection