At a time when the American people have voted for sanity - and for real engagement - and for real humans speaking with each other about real things - the totalitarians ramp up their efforts to keep us divided.

These disturbed humans carry the seeds of their own destruction - as we can readily see - but they can’t seem to help but act in ways that are totally insane - and which attempt to drive us all insane.

But fortunately the real everyday regular people of this world are not all buying into this crazy making totalitarianism.

If our recent election in these United States indicated anything it indicated that we wish to return to being real engaged human beings - engaged in accomplishing what is best for ourselves and for our children.

OPERATION MASS HYSTERIA

As I discussed in my previous post on Operation Information Overload - there is an overwhelming reason why the current totalitarians want us all to be emotionally and psychologically swamped.

After all when a political group manages to take over the world with a fake epidemic and convince the population to engage in social distancing, masking and avoidance behavior - and ritual hand washing - they are emboldened to try more nonsense.

In effect a population under the control of a totalitarian regime loses sight of normal interaction and becomes so lonely and isolated they become more suspicious and more hostile.

We can look at any totalitarian regime - such as those we associate with Nazi Germany, Soviet communism, Chinese communism - historical and present and with Cambodia’s Pol Pot - and see these manifestations of public consciousness.

Increasing isolation and disruptions of normal life brings increased loneliness and fear.

Governments with a totalitarian agenda seek to elevate these social disturbances by increasing the propaganda which then causes more fear and suspicion in a never ending vicious cycle.

We know from history that people then become more and more capable of absolutely unthinkable violence.

One look at the news and social media headlines today and we see many escalating situations which increase our reason to be suspicious and angry.

Recently we have the crazy elevation of some otherwise inconsequential person - the lone gunman - Luigi Mangione - to the status of a folk hero with a surfeit of imagined violence on social media and in the press.

And we have the escalation of the drone situation into a mass fantasy of either a fantasized alien or hostile foreign invasion.

What this kind of misinformation does to otherwise sane minds is not a pretty sight - and plays into the aims of those in totalitarian control.

And there are plenty of social media click bait providers to oblige in stoking these rumors and innuendos into emotional bon fires.

What we are seeing is the escalation of an already dangerous emotional state into a totalitarian level hysteria.

What ever the truth about this lone gunman or the real story behind the drones - neither is as important as recognizing how important it is to retain our own personal sovereignty and our individual spiritual and psychological well being.

Because we are being inundated now through social media with a bunch of nefarious situations guaranteed to make us crazy - this is a good time to engage in real life interactions with others and in personal interests which ground us in reality.

As we have known for five years the totalitarian forces are not going to give up easily - and it is now when they must redouble their efforts to capture our attention.

And capturing our attention they are now doing with all the might of their psychological warfare techniques.

And the drones can be simply explained by the increasing sophistication of technological devices and innovations.

The lone gunman simply explained by any other previous examples of state sponsored terror through similar assassinations.

Essentially the aim now of the totalitarian regimes is to shout fire in a crowded theatre - designed to cause terror and irrational responses to headlines.

The greater degree to which they can have control over our emotional responses is the degree to which they can keep control over us.

The greater degree with which we can take back our own power and initiative is the degree to which we can limit the amount of totalitarian control they have over us.

Our very survival depends our willingness to retain control over our own emotional state.

By remaining calm when others freak out and by keeping our own council when the going gets rough we limit the amount of damage which can be caused by psychological warfare.

We can divert our own attention away from the disturbing Information and pay attention to whatever brings us peace.

Although it is very disturbing to be surrounded by people who are taken in by the media and who over react to it - we at least can become centers of calm and emotional and psychological health in a time of panic and anxiety.

To a great degree times like these are a test of our own ability to be spiritually and psychologically healthy - and to serve as a beacon of strength rather than becoming part of the problem.

For many of us maybe we will need to limit the time we spend on social media or listening to those who are taken in by the latest trends and mass concerns.

Taking time to strengthen our own physical and emotional strength is the best strategy and any time doing these will be time well spent.

In a time when the totalitarians seek to cause maximum mass hysteria - we can choose to be centers of calm and emotional health.

Taking stock of the things we cannot change - and becoming aware of what we can change - can help us in this regard.

We cannot raise our hands - or a gun or a weapon - to stop the totalitarian agenda - but we can choose to be the best human beings we can be in the midst of this chaos.

If there is action to be taken we will know when and if that opportunity is presented.

Totalitarianism tends to fall apart from the seeds of its own destruction.

When tyranny seeks to destroy a society in order to save it there is a limit to how far it can go.

And at this time we can see political forces at work to counter the tyranny and doing what we can to strengthen this seems advisable.

When and where there is action to be taken we will know when this occurs - but until then we must each do what we can within our own sphere of influence - and using our own capabilities.

Know where and how we can make a difference and focus on having the best possible life amidst these chaotic and challenging times.

With Christmas on the way it is a great time to shine a light rather than curse the darkness.

We can each make such a difference - simply by making different choices.

Put down the screens and engage - is in many ways - the answer to the entire charade.

What we are - as human beings - is so much more than what our society teaches us we are.

Use the time wisely to expand your mind and awareness.

No matter what the world decides to do - we each have the power to own our own consciousness

And through our own awareness we affect others.

We cannot control what others perceive and think and feel - other than through our own emotional, psychological and spiritual awareness.

Think of these times as the ultimate test for just who and what we choose to be.

In a time when we need to act as responsible Americans to help rescue our nation and our world from the grips of this new age totalitarianism - this Techno-Feudalism - we need all the calm engagement and spiritual intelligence we can muster.

To whom much is given much is expected - and we have been given much.

