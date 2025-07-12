Still believe we cannot stand against totalitarianism?

Many along the way have given up hope in believing we cannot win against the globalist totalitarians - they are wrong and this essay discusses the ongoing ways we do fight successfully.

From Jim Ferguson on X this morning comes further word on the truth which is breaking free to reveal the entire horrendous truth.

https://x.com/jimfergusonuk/status/1943368989348180457?s=46…

BREAKING: Nuremberg 2 Has Begun — And the Globalists Are TERRIFIED

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1943985224808824911

And we just emerge from a terrible week as our Texas families begin to heal from a horribly tragic event

Our hearts are with Texas!!

But to return to the brass tacks as we endure all of the shitstorm being dumped on us to try to conceal what is truly going on.

How we can better cope with totalitarian propaganda, gaslighting, end emotional betrayal.

IN CASE AMERICANS EVER DOUBTED THEY ARE IN A WAR

Those who believe this is business as usual - just a political firestorm - the new boss same as the old boss - the usual war for click bait in both legacy and alternative press - are sadly mistaken.

We rest at the threshold of a real shooting war - which will allow the globalist tyrants to have a far easier time of taking full totalitarian control.

While we normal folks try to regain some semblance of normal life - joining with Trump and associates to help heal the terrible trauma from the the Texas floods - the authoritarians attack us with merciless psychological warfare.

Everywhere we are under attack - and subjected to the most demeaning and reprehensible attacks.

Asymmetrical Modern Psychological Warfare

This is an asymmetrical and very modern war - a desperate psychological war fought by a side desperate to own our hearts, minds and spirits - and to take control over our entire lives.

Because the average citizen has had no training in the aspects of asymmetrical war they are not equipped to even recognize it for what it is.

Therefore forces waging psychological warfare use unrestrained aggression against them without the victims even knowing.

A excellent example is the ICE raid to rescue children from slave labor at a California marijuana operation last week - billed by the press as a police operation to destroy farms and farm workers.

Another instance is the seizing of the Great Jeffrey Epstein Scandal as an opportunity to divide and destroy Trump supporters.

Both these are particular poignant - as both use public sympathy to justify the most underhanded and disingenuous and dishonest statements to capture hearts and minds.

Just like a scenario straight out of George Orwell’s 1984 - the situation is turned on its head to reverse what the public would normally sympathize with.

For instance:

There would be no good reason for a government to restrict information about a sex trafficking pedophile acting as a CIA-MI6-MOSSAD agent - therefore the public’s right to know prevails - and the government magically becomes a dictatorship.

Are there things a chief executive must play close to the vest and thus await the right time to reveal information - of course - and citizens must be educated to understand these eventualities.

And the buzz words surrounding immigration itself - as humans wish to be kind, welcoming and charitable - failing to notice that unrestrained, even purposefully done, immigration can be used as a destructive tool to weaken a population.

Thus, destructive immigration can be used as a weapon against both the social fabric and as s ploy to make human beings fall prey to ultimately destructive self-defeating emotions.

For there are many simultaneously existent situations to be juggled successfully by those elected to take on such unenviable responsibilities.

If the American people are correct - and I believe they are - the chief executive is balancing this delicate situation in favor of both Americans - and of fellow world citizens.

Similarly the words farm and farm worker are used to draw automatic sympathetic responses - bypassing the opportunity for logic to kick in - keeping the phrases “criminal drug operations” and “child slave labor” out of the discussion.

And we may as well add the ploy for our sympathies - as we are led to have disgust for the Trump 2.0 team as it works to downsize the bloated and infiltrated federal government - a patriotic move which promises to stop taking the taxpayers money for a deeply bureaucratically corrupt and flawed federal system.

I could spend all day and all night coming up with examples to illustrate this - but I will stop with the following propaganda ploy to own our hearts and minds.

There are those who are on our side and who bear the truth - but their voices are drowned out by the voices of the propaganda - playing on our emotional sympathies - and allowing us next to no breathing room to use logic.

PROPAGANDA - GASLIGHTING - AND AUTHORITARIAN CONTROL

These are classic propaganda operations and are deliberately used to play for our human emotional sympathies while bypassing our logical intelligence.

Readers may wish to take a deeper dive into propaganda techniques and to independently identify the many other examples of the use of propaganda in psychological warfare.

https://motioncue.com/types-of-propaganda-techniques-in-advertising/

I deliberately chose here a pitch to get us to use propaganda as marketing ploy and strategy - so we can see how widespread this war for our hearts and minds is.

Once we become more familiar with these we develop a kind of sixth sense which allows us to more accurately and more effectively identify these being used against us.

Let us assume that we all understand propaganda and the way it is used to deceive and to destroy our emotions and logic - and peace of mind and rational thought.

When I recognize the way propaganda and psychological warfare have been used against me - and my family and community and nation state throughout a lifetime - and it makes me feel angry, violated and disgusted and dispirited.

I see the effects everywhere and feel helpless to fight against it.

Mission accomplished - as this is precisely what the enemy intended.

GASLIGHTED TO BECOME A HELPLESS VICTIM

Being emotionally traumatized and spiritually defeated - I have capitulated - and lost the war - before the real shooting war even begins.

I have been used and manipulated to become a victim - and am therefore trapped and cannot escape.

Once we lose trust in ourselves - and in those around us - we become even more vulnerable to propaganda - and more easily convinced to take previously unthinkable actions.

This is what happens to most of us - and why we see perfectly intelligent and psychologically healthy friends, family and associates taking sides with the enemy and becoming victims - even becoming violent in unthinkable ways.

OUR ALLIES - SPIRITUAL AND PERSONAL STRENGTH

This ties into the phrase used by the Trump 2.0 team - “Peace thru Strength” - and this ties into how we can use our own spiritual and personal resources to defeat totalitarianism.

There is a human spirit which rages against allowing tyranny to prevail - and that is the ability of human beings to take back their spiritual strength and personal power despite these terrifying circumstances.

Fortunately for us, this has been described by fellow humans who have survived the final circumstances induced by propaganda - flat out dictatorship and totalitarianism.

And if we wish to prevent the final victory by authoritarian regimes - be they fascist, communist, or socialist - we must resist from the very start.

And because there is always some spoilsport in our midst wishing to take control and wealth for their own - we, and society at large, must be on guard all of our lives expecting that just such tactics will be used against us.

But then we note that no one ever teaches us what I have just told you.

How are we supposed to be on guard for - and take action against - something we don’t even know exists?

The answer is we cannot - we are then sitting ducks for being taken advantage of by tyrants.

I chose the above article which is written to sell us the use of propaganda to promote a particular product or ideology.

The article claims propaganda may be used for good - this deliberately confuses a process of using valuable information and education to teach life enhancing subjects - and confuses it with with the deliberate use of certain manipulation techniques to sell someone something.

In other words we must recognize the difference between the use of education and information to enhance human life - and the use of manipulation techniques to get others to believe something they otherwise would not accept.

FREE AND OPEN EDUCATION AND INFORMATION PREVENT TYRANNY

It is education and accurate information which makes the difference - and the above subjects are left out of our educations for a reason.

The reason is that authoritarian forces have gained power over our educational curriculums - and have vetoed the teaching of these subjects.

Therefore we must take immediate action - educating ourselves - and sharing with others - the new found knowledge.

And we can expect others to be resistant to these ideas at first - so deeply ingrained is the authoritarian agenda planted in our societies and reinforced by propaganda and psychological warfare techniques.

Plus to expect that we can simply confront others with the reality and they will see it and change - is irrational.

Being assaulted by propaganda makes us feel physically and mentally ill - and also vaguely guilty of something we cannot easily name or put into words.

Recognizing that others feel this terrible stew of emotions can help us be sensitive to this - and to be patient and gentle in broaching the subject.

It helps too if we strengthen our own spiritual connections - and cultivate great compassion for ourselves and for others caught in this situation.

If we become angry and frustrated and disappointed then we exacerbate the already emotionally loaded situation.

Earlier examples of totalitarianism in the 20th century are plentiful and may be used to widen our understanding of this phenomenon.

We can come to understand fully what is at stake - which adds an element of desperation to the volatile mix of psychological stress.

PEACE THRU STRENGTH

This is where spiritual strength comes in - for without it we cannot find the strength of character - or the patience - or the compassion - which supports these qualities.

Without the spiritual strength - we are condemned to be free - always subject to the uncertainty of life - in an unpredictable and dangerous and often disappointing universe.

I have had people say such self defeating things as - “there is no such thing as privacy” - and that “life’s a bitch, and then we die” - and who characterize authoritarianism as “good business”.

In other words there are plenty of human beings who will never come to really understand the spiritual teachings - and it is our task to refuse to become defeated by their existential hopelessness - or corrupted by their anger and hostility and violence.

At times there may be no way to breech the walls which divide us - and it is here that we must understand that our sphere of influence is limited - and that we are entirely and beautifully human.

We must be at peace as others fail to understand - and while this does not mean giving up - it does tell us that we must know when we have encountered our own limitations.

We can change ourselves - and sometimes we can help others to gain valuable insights and knowledge and to seek positive change.

However we must also recognize when we have done all we can do - and know when to lay down our efforts - taking quiet pride in what we have attempted - and in the rewards we have received through our noble efforts.

As always may our creator bless all of the peacemakers and hold them safe from all harm.

Share

Leave a comment