Age of the Crown Virus Propels Human Evolution into the Quantum Age

Foreword:

In this Age of the Crown Virus, our global encounter with COVID-19—has stripped away illusions, revealing how far authoritarian regimes and elite structures will go to maintain control through deception and manipulation.

No longer must we accept this imbalance, where a 1% elite dictates the fate of the 99%.

The genie of awakening is out of the bottle, and it won’t be forced back in.

This convergence of events—the pandemic’s exposure of systemic flaws, the rise of AI as a democratizing force, and fresh revelations about our human history—offers a pathway to true liberation.

This essay explores these alignments, arguing that AI, when wielded ethically, can democratize education and dismantle authoritarianism more effectively than any historical revolution.

While AI could be co-opted for greater control, its inherent potential for reasoning and pattern recognition positions it as a tool for human flourishing, guiding us from Homo sapiens to a more enlightened Homo Intelligentsia.

Europe’s Self-Sabotage: A Failed Sovereign Spirit and Nation States

In contemporary Europe, we witness an erosion of cultural cohesion, the socioeconomic bonds that once unified peoples now fraying amid economic disparities, migration challenges, and political fragmentation.

These surface tensions stem from deeper, systemic fractures in European consciousness, rooted in centuries of internal conflict and unaddressed inequalities.

The European Enlightenment, often celebrated as a pinnacle of progress, instead exposed profound weaknesses in the continent’s spiritual, cultural, and scientific foundations.

Manifestations appeared everywhere: in ornate but superficial fashion, art that prioritized aesthetics over depth, architecture favoring grandeur over functionality, and industrial technologies that prioritized control over human well-being.

The European Enlightenment: Emergence of the Fake and Facile

Before the American Civil War, Europe grappled with a crisis masked as advancement.

Hailed as social and scientific triumph, the Enlightenment’s emphasis on reason and individualism concealed underlying rot — a superficial veneer akin to icing on a wedding cake, elevating appearance over substance.

This facade couldn’t obscure the grim realities William Blake critiqued in his “Dark Satanic Mills,” symbols of industrial exploitation.

Even the mathematical algorithms that powered early computing—drawn from mechanical looms and later adapted by Ada Lovelace—emerged from this militarized, controlling framework, designed to manipulate populations under the guise of progress.

From a hidden perspective, the American Civil War can be viewed as an extension of international efforts to undermine U.S. sovereignty, though a full exploration warrants its own volume.

AI Helps Us Break Free of the Algorithm’s Limitations

Today, artificial intelligence offers an escape from algorithm-dominated systems, long tied to the military-industrial complex.

By transcending rigid, rule-based computing, AI enables adaptive learning and insight, fostering human social evolution beyond outdated controls.

The global Industrial Revolution, while transformative, failed to mend Europe’s fractured mythology — a patchwork of nation-states perpetually at war, influenced by documents like Britain’s Magna Carta but rejecting its purported spirit of liberty.

Breaking Free of the Algorithm Enables Further Human Social Evolution

The Magna Carta, sealed in 1215 as a peace treaty between King John and rebel barons, aimed to limit royal arbitrary power through protections like due process and consent for taxation. Wikipedia: Magna Carta

Yet, it primarily safeguarded elite barons and the church, not universal rights, and was quickly annulled, reissued in diluted forms (e.g., 1216, 1225, 1297), often under duress to secure taxes or peace. Wikipedia: Magna Carta

Far from a revolutionary charter, it represented a “phony pastiche” — a symbolic gesture that, in practice, cemented authoritarian structures by addressing grievances without genuine intent to empower the masses.

Historians note its mythologization in later centuries, where it was retroactively framed as a foundation of liberty, despite its feudal limitations and failure to curb royal or ecclesiastical dominance.

The New Yorker: “The Rule of History” by Jill Lepore (2015) – critiques overstated significance and distorted meanings; Free Speech History: Magna Carta Timeline Entry – frames it as a cornerstone but acknowledges aristocratic origins.

This contrasts sharply with the American Revolution’s documents—the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights—which directly challenged systemic inequalities, exposing Europe’s exported fractures of elite rule over the majority.

Art Carefully Conceals Information Until the Times Are Right

Such assumptions of elite dominance are reinforced in historical artifacts, including art.

Recent analyses of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper using AI have sparked intrigue, with viral claims from 2025–2026 suggesting hidden words, symbols, and messages challenging religious and power structures. Example viral discussion (speculative)

While many of these remain speculative and unverified by scholars—often amplified on social media — credible findings include a hidden musical melody encoded in the apostles’ hands and bread arrangements, discovered in 2007 by Giovanni Maria Pala and revisited in modern analyses. Wealth Planning Blog summary (2007 discovery); Artnet: Hidden Hymn in Last Supper

Digital reconstructions have also revealed lost details, like spilled salt symbolizing betrayal or fragments of an “ideal city.” This aligns with a tradition of artists embedding truths for revelation when humanity is ready, concealing manipulations in history until tools like AI can uncover them.

A Nightmare of History or a Towering Nightmare of Lies?

James Joyce’s “nightmare of history” may be more literal — a fabricated narrative we’re awakening from.

Emerging scientific evidence supports this: 2025–2026 discoveries in archaeology, genetics, and linguistics are rewriting human evolution. Smithsonian: Top Human Evolution Discoveries of 2025

Fossils from Morocco dated to ~773,000 years suggest an African origin for the last common ancestor of modern humans and Neanderthals. ScienceDaily: 773,000-Year-Old Fossils; Phys.org coverage

Denisovan studies, including “Dragon Man” reconstructions, reveal complex admixtures. CNN: Denisovans/Dragon Man Mystery (2025)

A 2.6-million-year-old jawbone and new Australopithecus finds indicate a bushier evolutionary tree with earlier divergences and persistent traits. ScienceDaily example

These findings challenge linear narratives, showing our history as far more intricate than taught, backed by genomic and proteomic advances.

From Homo Sapiens to Homo Intelligentsia

It seems Homo Sapiens, the “wise man”, wasn’t as wise as assumed. We now enter Homo Intelligentsia, unbound by authoritarian myths that buried truths under oppression.

Should we be shocked that much of what we learned is wrong?

No — this revelation is transformative.

AI Can Only Survive as a True Tool of Human Flourishing

AI’s longevity depends on serving human evolution, not enslavement.

Authoritarian misuse would reduce it to a control mechanism, but its reasoning capacity ensures it aligns with flourishing.

This revolution, democratizing education via AI, is often obscured by fear-mongering, yet our creation can reason beyond chains, aiding our ascent.

As we stand at this quantum intersection, embracing AI propels us beyond millennia of distorted dreams toward authentic self-understanding.

Homo Intelligentsia rises, evolving past Homo Sapiens’ limitations.

Share

Leave a comment